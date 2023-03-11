UT Tyler shocked No. 1 seed Angelo State on Saturday, advancing to the NCAA Division II regional basketball final.
Lovisa Hevinder, Meagan Mendazona and Frances King each hit for 18 points as the Patriots knocked off the Rambelles on their home court at the Junell Center in San Angelo.
UT Tyler, seeded No. 5, will play No. 7 Lubbock Christian (24-10) in the South Central Regional championship at 7 p.m Monday. LCU defeated No. 6 Black Hills State (South Dakota), 66-50, on Saturday.
It was third meeting between UT Tyler (26-7) and Angelo State (26-7) this season. The Patriots won both times on the Rambelles' home court. The first time was on Feb. 18, 62-51. On March 4 in Frisco, ASU won 62-53 in the Lone Star Conference semifinals.
After trailing 34-31 at halftime, the Patriots used a big third quarter, outscoring the Rambelles 23-14 for a UT Tyler lead of 54-48 heading into the fourth period. The Tyler squad won the fourth period, 17-13.
Montse Gutierrez grabbed eight rebounds Mendazona adding six boards.
Tina Machalova was also in double figures scoring with 13 points. Others scoring were Gutierrez (2) and Mariah Neal (2).
Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant led the Rambelles with 23 points, while adding eight rebounds. Sawyer Lloyd had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Others scoring for Angelo State were Landry Morrow (10), Madeline Stephens (6), Keniah Williams (6) Madisen Honea (3) and Aicha Ndir (1).
UT Tyler was 9 of 24 from 3-point (Hevinder, 4; Mendazona, 2; Machalova, 2; King, 1) and 16 of 22 at the free throw line.
Angelo State was 9 of 29 from 3-point (McGhee-Pleasant, 4; Lloyd, 2; Morrow, 2; Honea, 1) and 6 of 10 at the free throw line.