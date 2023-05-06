It took a little drama, but the UT Tyler Patriots are Lone Star Conference softball tournament champions.
Michelle Arias' sacrifice fly plated JT Smith in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Patriots to a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in the championship game before 498 fans at Irwin Ballpark.
It was the 31st consecutive win for UT Tyler as the Patriots improve to 54-4. Oklahoma Christian falls to 36-15.
The Patriots receive the LSC automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. UT Tyler won the LSC Tournament in its second year of eligiblity. The Patriots are hopeful of hosting the NCAA South Central Regional, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Arias, the Patriots third baseman from San Antonio, was voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
She was joined on the all-tourney team by UT Tyler teammates Courtney Plocheck (shortstop from Deer Park), Shea O'Leary (pitcher from Castaic, California) and Tatum Goff (pitcher from Rusk).
Others honored were Oklahoma Christian first baseman Boo Robinson, Eastern New Mexico second baseman Jokaira Paredes, Oklahoma Christian third baseman Brooklyn Bain, Oklahoma Christian catcher Whitney Walde, West Texas A&M outfielder Brittni Rufus, St. Edward's outfielder Arianna Vidales, Cameron outfielder Ashlynn Bruce, Oklahoma Christian pitcher Jill Dickson and Oklahoma Christian utility player Aaliyah Brown.
Arias drove a 3-0 pitch into right field to send sophomore Smith home from third in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk-it-off for the Patriots.
UT Tyler scored three runs in their first two trips to the plate to jump out to an early advantage, but Oklahoma Christian chipped away at the lead and eventually tied the game in the top of the sixth at 3-3.
Smith lead off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and then moved over to second on a Sam Schott bunt single that put runners on first and second with no outs.
Junior Courtney Plocheck advanced both runners over on a groundout to second in the ensuing at bat. Oklahoma Christian seemingly made the decision to intentionally walk Arias with first base open, but with three consecutive pitches close to the zone, Arias swung on what would have been ball four and drove it to right field.
Smith immediately tagged up and scored from third base for the walk-off and LSC Tournament Championship celebration for UT Tyler.
Graduate student O'Leary came on in relief of starter Goff and earned her second win of the tournament with 4.1 innings of work in the circle.
Plocheck went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate and provided multiple highlighted defensive putouts to keep the Eagles off the board in the later innings. Plocheck also got the scoring started for the Patriots in a two-run first inning with an RBI single up the middle that scored Smith.
Junior Caitlin Wells drew a walk with the bases loaded a few batters later to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. Arias helped make it 3-0, putting a ball in play with runners on second and third that was misplayed by Oklahoma Christian to allow Cassidi Mullen to come around to score.
Goff was dominant in the circle through the first two innings, but found trouble in the third on a two-out single from Kristen Whitehouse that scored a pair of runners to cut the Patriot advantage to just 3-2. O'Leary took over for Goff, struck out the third out of the inning, and then faced the minimum in both the fourth and fifth frames.
Oklahoma Christian scored another two-out run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 before Arias provided her heroics in the bottom of the seventh.
The complete NCAA Division II National Tournament Field will be announced via an online selection show at 9 a.m. Monday.