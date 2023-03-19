The UT Tyler Patriots are in the Elite Eight but would love to be in the Terrific Two.
The Patriots women’s basketball team is two wins away from playing in the national championship.
UT Tyler (27-7) is the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 1 seed Ashland (34-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Patriots will make their first trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in just their second season of postseason eligibility in D-II, and just their second appearance in the final eight teams in program history. UT Tyler made the Elite Eight as an NCAA Division III program.
Ashland University is in Ashland, Ohio. The Eagles won the Midwest Regional title with a 61-58 win over Grand Valley State (Allendale, Michigan) on their home court on Monday.
The winner of UT Tyler vs. Ashland game will face either No. 4 Tampa (Florida) (33-1) or No. 5 Glenville State (West Virginia) (32-2) in the semifinals. Tampa vs. Glenville State is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Other quarterfinals matches include: No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth (30-3) vs. No. 7 Assumption (Massachusetts) (27-5) at 2:30 p.m. Monday and No. 3 California State-Dominguez Hills (31-2) vs. No. 6 Catawba (North Carolina) (28-5) at noon Monday.
The semifinal games will be played on March 22 in St. Joseph.
The semifinal winners advance to the national championship game, which will be played on Monday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Team members include: 6-2 sophomore forward Victoria Ikenasio (Victoria, Australia, transfer from St. Peter’s), 5-9 junior guard Destini Whitehead (Athens, transfer from Panola College); 5-7 guard Lauren Cortinas (Keller, Westlake Academy); 5-8 sophomore guard Enisa Kamerolli (Vushtrri, Kosovo); 5-9 freshman guard Meagan Mendazona (Independence, Oregon/transfer from Utah State); 5-9 junior guard Frances King (Rockdale/transfer from Midwestern State), 5-7 freshman guard Mariah Neal (Nacogdoches/Douglass High School); 5-9 sophomore guard Tina Machalova (Kosice, Slovakia/transfer from Boise State); 6-2 sophomore forward Franzi Prinz (Leverkusen, Germany/transfer from Stephen F. Austin); 6-1 sophomore guard Lovisa Hevinder (Stockholm, Sweden); 6-0 freshman guard/forward Daria Clet (Tarbes, France); 5-11 sophomore forward Madison Davis (Arlington/Mansfield Summit HS); 6-1 junior guard Montse Gutierrez (Vitoria, Spain/transfer from Eastern Wyoming College); 6-0 freshman guard/forward Madyson Tate (Gilmer); 6-1 sophomore forward Ella Bradley (Cambridge, New Zealand/transfer from Utah State-Eastern); and 6-1 freshman guard/forward Sara Berglund (Stockholm, Sweden).
Rebecca Alvidrez is the head coach. Her assistants are Tim Moser (Associate head coach), Mateus Pedroso and Liah Davis.