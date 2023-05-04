The UT Tyler Patriots advanced to the semifinals of Lone Star Conference softball tournament with a 9-4 win over St. Edward’s on Thursday at Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots (52-4), winners of 29 consecutive games, will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of the No. 4 Lubbock Christian (39-14) vs. No. 5 Cameron (30-22), who play at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 2 West Texas A&M (47-5) plays at 4 p.m. against winner of No. 3 Oklahoma Christian (34-14) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (24-25), who play at 11 a.m.
Michelle Arias hit two home runs with five RBIs to pace UT Tyler against St. Ed’s.
Pitcher Shea O'Leary had a shutdown relief performance. O'Leary came on for starter Tatum Goff and retired the first 12 batters she faced after the Hilltoppers briefly tied the contest at 3-3 in the third inning. Arias hit the first of her two homers, a three-run blast, in the bottom of the first to put the Patriots ahead.
The tie lasted just two batters into the bottom half of the inning as Arias hit a two-run homer that scored Courtney Plocheck as the Patriots went up 5-3.
An RBI single by Sam Schott and a groundout by Maddie Melton added two runs in the inning for the Patriots to extend the lead to 7-3. O'Leary tossed perfect fourth, fifth and sixth innings to keep the momentum squarely on the side of the Patriots and moved to 15-2 on the year with the victory.
The Lone Star Conference's Newcomer of the Year went 4.1 innings and allowed just a pair of hits while striking out four.
Senior Avery Farr added a run in the fourth with an RBI single and then closed out the scoring for UT Tyler in the sixth with a fielder's choice that allowed Arias to score her fourth run of the game to make it 9-3. O'Leary allowed her only two hits of the game in the top of the seventh.
Arias ewnt 3-for-3 with five RBIs and four runs scored, and added a pair of stolen bases as well to the effort. Farr and Schott joined Arias with multi-hits, each finishing with a pair of hits.
Admission prices for an all-day pass are: Adults (age 18-64): $10; LSC Students (with valid campus ID): Free; Seniors (age 65+): $10; Students (age 6-17): $10; and Children (age 0-5): Free.
Credit card and cash accepted at the gate.
Thursday
Game 1: No. 10 Eastern New Mexico 1, No. 7 St. Mary’s 0
Game 2: No. 9 St. Edward’s 8, No. 8 Angelo State 0, 5 innings
Game 3: No. 2 West Texas A&M 3, No. 10 Eastern New Mexico 2
Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 9, No. 9 St. Edward’s 4
Friday, May 5
Game 5: No. 3 Oklahoma Christian vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 11 a.m.;
Game 6: No. 4 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 5 Cameron, 1:30 p.m.;
Game 7: Semifinals — 3-6 winner vs. No. 2 West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.;
Game 8: Semifinals — 4-5 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Game 9: Championship — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
Baseball
The Patriots (35-15) are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (26-24) in a best-of-three series at Irwin Field.
Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
If a third game is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.