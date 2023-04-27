It will be a busy weekend on the UT Tyler campus.
The Patriots open NCAA Division II Tennis Tournament action, while the baseball and softball teams host home series finales.
TENNIS
The Patriots will take on Midwestern State in the NCAA South Central Region Tournament with a berth in the NCAA Round of 16 on the line.
UT Tyler is seeded No. 2 in the region with MSU No. 3. The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Summers Tennis Center.
The Patriots are 19-2 on the season, including an 18-match winning streak. Six of those wins came agaisnt opponents ranked in the Top 50.
UT Tyler went 8-0 against LSC opponents in the regular season, on their way to claiming their second LSC Regular Season Championship in the last three seasons.
That run continued into the LSC postseason tournament, where the Patriots claimed wins by 4-0 in both their quarterfinals and semifinals matches. In the LSC Championship match, they would come up just short of a comeback win, falling 4-3 to Cameron.
Leading the way for the Patriots, who are ranked No. 7 in the ITA Rankings, has been the singles play of both Joaquin Bianchi and Gonzalo Fernandez Gil. Bianchi ranks sixth overall in singles, while Fernandez Gil is ninth.
In doubles, the pair of Gil and Egor Shestakov are No. 11 after a 10-0 record thus far. Joining them in the rankings is the pair of Bianchi and Carel Wessel, who rank 49th in the latest rankings.
Midwestern State is 14-10 on the season and the Mustangs finished 6-2 in the LSC.
The Patriots defeated MSU 4-3 on April 11 in Tyler.
The winner of Friday’s match will get the opportunity to continue their postseason journey in the NCAA Round of 16. Each of the two teams that advance from all eight regions will be re-seeded prior to competition beginning.
That tournament will begin on May 11 and run through May 16 in Lake Nona, Florida.
BASEBALL
The Patriots, ranked No. 24 in the nation, play their final regular season series this weekend at Irwin Field when they play host to Arkansas-Fort Smith.
UT Tyler is 32-14 overall and 31-13 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions are 13-33 and 11-33.
Games are scheduled for Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
The Patriots are second in the LSC, a half-game ahead of St. Edward’s (30-13). Angelo State leads at 38-6.
Regardless of this weekend’s series for UT Tyler, the Patriots have guaranteed themselves either a second or third place finish in the LSC standings and therefore will have the opportunity to host during the opening weekend of the LSC tournament.
The LSC tournament format allows for the top four teams in the standings to host their opening round matchup in a best of three series that will determine who makes it to the four team double elimination portion of the tournament at the highest remaining seeds home site.
Softball
The No. 3 Patriots (48-4, 36-2) play their final regular season home series against Texas A&M International (19-31, 15-24) at Irwin Ballpark.
Games are set for Friday (2 and 4 p.m.) and Saturday (noon).
The Patriots have won 25 consecutive games. UT Tyler can clinch the regular season championship with two wins this weekend. West Texas A&M is second at 34-5.
The UT Tyler softball program will honor five seniors as part of their annual senior ceremony prior to first pitch on Saturday. Grace Davis (College Station), Avery Farr (Angleton), Hannah Kinkade (Schertz), Amanda Marek (Robinson) and Shea O’Leary (Castaic, California) will be recognized for their contributions to the program as part of that ceremony.