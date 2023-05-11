Tatum Goff threw five-plus innings of two-hit ball to stay unbeaten in the circle as UT Tyler Patriots scored a 7-4 win over St. Edward’s on Thursday in an opening round game of the NCAA D-II South Central I Softball Regional at Irwin Ballpark.
Goff moved to 35-0 on the season while the Patriots are 55-4, winning their 32nd consecutive game and going to 29-0 at home.
UT Tyler moves to the winners game, which is scheduled for noon Friday. The Patriots will face either Oklahoma Christian or Lubbock Christian. The Hilltoppers (27-27) will play at 3 p.m. Friday, also against either Oklahoma Christian or Lubbock Christian.
Goff pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and two runs with four strikeouts and no walks. Shea O’Leary hurled the final 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and two unearned runs with one strikeout and two walks.
Michelle Arias (triple) and Caitlyn Wells (double) had extra base hits for the Patriots.
Leadoff hitter JT Smith had two hits for UT Tyler, with other hits from Avery Farr, Audrey Escamilla, Cassidi Mullen and Keely Castillo.
RBIs were Courtney Plocheck, Arias, Escamilla, Amanda Marek and Mullen.
Scoring runs were Arias (2), Smith (1), Plocheck (1), Farr (1), Angelique Rangel (1) and Berlyn Grossman (1).
Alexis Massie hit a two-run homer for the Hilltoppers with doubles from Jordan Neely and Ella Hutzler.
Massie had two hits with other hits from Arianna Vidales, Lauren Hoyt and Megan Morris.
RBIs were from Massie (2) and Neely (1). Scoring runs were Neely (1), Massie (1), Gabie Lopez (1) and Morris (1).
Cadie Belle Curris (15-10) pitched five innings for St. Ed’s, giving up seven hits and six runs (3 earned) with four walks and a strikeout. Kylen Padgett hurled one inning, allowing one hit and one run with a walk and a strikeout.
The Patriots are 9-0 all-time against the Hilltoppers. UT Tyler is 6-2 all-time against Oklahoma Christian (Patriots swept series in Tyler, March 25-26; and in the LSC Tournament final on May 6 in Tyler) and 7-3 against Lubbock Christian (Patriots swept a series in Lubbock this season, Feb. 17-18).
---
NCAA Division II South Central I Softball Regional
Hosted by UT Tyler at Irwin Ballpark
Thursday, May 11
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler 7, No. 8 St. Edward’s 4
Game 2: No. 4 Oklahoma Christian vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian
Friday, May 12
Game 3: UT Tyler (55-4) vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m., if necessary