The No. 2 UT Tyler softball team steps out of league play on Tuesday, hosting Southeastern Oklahoma State at Irwin Ballpark.
The first game of the doubleheader is slated to begin at 1 p.m., followed by the second game at 3 p.m.
The Patriots are 14-3 overall and 7-2 in the Lone Star Conference. SE Oklahoma State is 8-9 overall and 2-1 in the Great American Conference. Both leagues are in NCAA Division II.
UT Tyler was 4-2 last week with LSC series against Cameron in Tyler and Angelo State in San Angelo. The Patriots swept Cameron (4-2, 8-0, 7-1), but dropped the series to the Rambelles, 2-1 (7-0, 2-3, 2-3, 8 innings).
"A tough week with a lot of miles on the bus, I think if you go back we're going to end up with 11 games in 11 days or something like that," UT Tyler Coach Mike Reed said. "Obviously Kaylee Davis's no-hitter was the highlight during the week (8-0 vs. Cameron). We've talked about people that were here last year getting increased chances this year, and she's a good example of that. In San Angelo this weekend against Angelo State, a good team, we hit really well, played well in the first game and then got locked in two tough battles. It's about timely hitting when you're facing these good teams, and we know the Lone Star Conference is going to be tough every weekend, and we were right there, one hit away so I was proud of our team's effort."
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Patriots and Savage Storm.
Following the visit from the Oklahoma squad, UT Tyler has a huge matchup with West Texas A&M this weekend in the Rose City. There is a DH on Friday (3 and 5 p.m.) and a single game on Saturday (1 p.m.).
The Lady Buffs (15-0, 6-0) have swept Angelo State and UT Permian Basin in two LSC series.