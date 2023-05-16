A total of six UT Tyler softball players, including pitcher Tatum Goff, have been named to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region Team.
Goff was voted the Pitcher of the Year.
Goff was joined on the first-team by Michelle Arias, Courtney Plocheck and JT Smith, while Shea O'Leary and Avery Farr were both named to the second-team.
The six representatives from UT Tyler are the most from any one school across the South Central Region.
A total of 28 student-athletes were included in the first and second teams with 17 from the Lone Star Conference and 11 from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Each member of the All-South Central Region first team moves on to be nominated for the D2CCA All-American teams to be released later this month. The D2CCA honors are nominated and voted on by sports information directors from the South Central Region which includes the LSC and RMAC.
The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
Goff, who is 37-0 on the season, was also a first-teamer. The Rusk native was named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year, an All-LSC First Team and an NFCA First Team All-South Central Region as well.
The junior has broken the UT Tyler softball single season record for both wins (37) and strikeouts (217) and leads the Lone Star Conference in ERA (1.27). Goff leads all of Division II softball with her 37 wins and ranks 14th nationally with 217 strikeouts.
Plocheck is a first-teamer by both the D2CCA and NFCA as well as an All-LSC. The Deer Park native leads the LSC in batting average at .401 and ranks fourth in the league in RBI with 57.
Smith joins Plocheck as a first-teamer by both the NFCA and D2CCA after ranking second in the LSC with a .396 batting average for the year. The Decatur native leads the LSC with 81 runs scored and the Patriots in both homers (12) and stolen bases (43).
Arias is a D2CCA first team All-Region pick after a second team All-Region selection by the NFCA. The San Antonio standout has posted a .361 average this season and ranks second in the lineup in homers (11) and leads the team in RBI (59).
O'Leary was previously named the LSC Newcomer of the Year, an All-LSC first team pick and NFCA second team All-Region selection. O'Leary is 16-2 on the year and ranks second in the LSC behind only Goff in ERA with a 1.45 mark.
Farr adds her first All-Region honor after an All-LSC third team honor. The Angleton native sports a .301 average at the plate and has totaled seven homers and 41 RBI in 2023.
UT Tyler claimed both the 2023 LSC regular season and tournament championships and extended a 34-game winning streak in the NCAA South Central Regional last weekend with a trio of victories.
The Patriots (57-4) will host the 2023 NCAA DII South Central Super Regionals this weekend at Irwin Ballpark against West Texas A&M (50-6).
It is a best-of-three series. Game times are set for 4 p.m. on Thursday and 3 p.m. on Friday, with the if-necessary game three to follow Game 2.
Ticket prices are $10 (general admission), $5 (children 3 to 12) and free (2 years and under).
The winner of the series will claim the 2023 NCAA Division II South Central Regional Title and will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division II World Series set for May 25-29 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.