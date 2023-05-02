The UT Tyler campus will be busy this weekend as the softball and baseball teams are hosting tournaments.
Softball
UT Tyler is the top seed and host of the single-elimination Lone Star Conference Tournament at Irwin Ballpark after claiming its third consecutive LSC regular season title with a 39-2 league record.
The Patriots (51-4 overall), who have set a program record for wins and have won 28 consecutive games, reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals last season. Four-time LSC Tournament Champion West Texas A&M (46-5, 37-5 LSC), which has won 10 straight games and 25 of its last 26, is the No. 2 seed.
Oklahoma Christian (34-14, 29-13) is the No. 3 seed, followed by Lubbock Christian (39-14, 29-13), Cameron (30-22, 25-17), 2019 LSC Tournament champion Texas A&M-Kingsville (24-25, 21-20), St. Mary's (31-24, 21-21), two-time LSC Tournament champion Angelo State (29-24, 21-21), St. Edward's (26-25, 20-22) and Eastern New Mexico (25-29, 17-25).
The tourney begins on Thursday with first round games —
Game 1: No. 10 Eastern New Mexico vs. No. 7 St. Mary's, 11 a.m.;
Game 2: No. 9 St. Edward's vs. No. 8 Angelo State, 1:30 p.m.;
Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.;
Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Patriots (35-15) are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (26-24) in a best-of-three series at Irwin Field.
Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
If a third game is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.