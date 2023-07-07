Students recited the Physician’s Oath and received a white coat with a Humanism in Medicine pin at the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine’s inaugural White Coat Ceremony.
“This is a momentous occasion for UT Tyler, a day to recognize the impact these students will have on the health care of the East Texas region,” said President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.
Forty students pledged their commitment to patient care and came forward to be “cloaked” before family and friends in the iconic white coat that signifies their status as medical students.
“Through the White Coat Ceremony, our students take the first step in their journey towards becoming compassionate and skilled health care professionals,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, founding dean of the School of Medicine. “This ceremony symbolizes their commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and patient care and serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of wearing the white coat.”
Dr. Julie V. Philley, executive vice president of health affairs and vice provost, gave the keynote speech, followed by the recitation of the Physician’s Oath, led by Dr. Beverly Waddleton, a former family practice physician at UT Health East Texas in Quitman.
“I am very grateful to our dedicated faculty and staff who have helped the School of Medicine reach this important milestone and to our tremendously generous sponsors whose support has made this day possible,” Philley said.
According to the School of Medicine, 95% of students in the inaugural class are from East Texas counties, including Smith, Gregg, Bowie, Harrison, Angelina, Cherokee, Wood and Kaufman.
The White Coat Ceremony started in 1993 at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons by Dr. Arnold P. Gold. Gold, an advocate for humanistic health care, believed that the oath taken by new physicians at the end of medical school came too late.
Plans for the UT Tyler School of Medicine were first announced in February 2020. Since the beginning, the UT Tyler School of Medicine has received overwhelming support, including significant financial gifts, from the community.
In January, officials broke ground on the multimillion dollar Medical Education Building that will be the first of its kind in East Texas.
The planned five-story, nearly 248,000-square-foot facility, which will connect the skybridge to the UT Health East Texas Hospital, will allow for hands-on learning of residents in the adjacent hospitals, offering physicians to train and practice without leaving the area.
The Medical Education Building will include classrooms, simulation labs, clinical and operating room training spaces, and multipurpose event and lecture spaces for the UT Tyler School of Medicine and graduate medical education programs.
The school’s inaugural class is learning at UT Tyler’s North Health Science Center campus until the Medical Education Building opens in March 2025.
With a mission to improve education and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students.
Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News and World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.