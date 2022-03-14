As part of its ongoing commitment to support UT Tyler and its aspirations to improve the education, health care and economy of East Texas, the UT System Board of Regents recently approved the creation of a new $300 million endowment to reduce the cost of higher education for undergraduate students and their families at all UT academic institutions, including UT Tyler.
UT System and UT Tyler leaders joined elected officials, students and staff on the UT Tyler campus Monday to share details of the Promise Plus program, which will greatly expand tuition assistance programs at seven UT institutions.
UT Tyler’s tuition assistance program currently covers tuition for first-time freshman students whose families make less than $80,000. The Promise Plus endowment, which will make distributions to institutions annually, is expected to generate about $1 million for UT Tyler this year, making it comparable to a $22 million endowment. That will support UT Tyler in expanding the scholarship program to all incoming undergraduate students, making it possible for almost 200 more students to have their entire tuition covered. In future academic years, the scholarship program will be named Patriot Promise after the university’s athletic teams, the Patriots.
Kirk Calhoun, University of Texas in Tyler president, considered the retired Patriot Promise program "somewhat limited" and is excited to be able to offer the funds to transfer students.
Calhoun said the new Promise Plus endowment is an added and improved scholarship opportunity for students at UT Tyler that allows students with a chance of a higher education.
“It has allowed us to reach many students an opportunity to attend UT Tyler free of tuition and fee costs, and not experience debt as a result," he said.
“It’s been my personal experience and sincere belief that a college education is life changing, if for no other reason that knowledge is something no one else can take away from you. If we can make college more affordable, and we can allow families with income less than $80,000 a year to send their children to a four-year education to a University of Texas institution, then that's life changing,” Calhoun added.
According to Calhoun, the Promise Plus endowment will help an additional 200 students this year but is estimated to grow throughout time as the program is set to grow in value over time.
“It enhances our relationship with our community college partners and deepens our impact and service throughout service. This will enable us to offer this life changing financial assistance to more than 200 students each year and that number will continue to grow,” he said.
David Barron, associate vice president for enrollment at UT Tyler, said the university saw a need to expand the scholarship program and is looking forward to helping the transfer population.
“I wrote a proposal to expand that (endowment) to our transfer population because we have a very large group of transfer population that really wasn’t getting the scholarships that they needed to be successful,” Barron said.
According to Barron, the endowment is set to start in Fall 2022 for incoming transfer students who are Texas residents and qualify for the aid when applying for Financial Aid Federal Assistance.
Funding from the Promise Plus endowment is set to add to the more than $232 million that the Board of Regents has invested in UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler over the last 10 years alone, according to a press release from the university.
Other institutions who will benefit from the UT System’s new Promise Plus endowment include UT Arlington, UT Dallas, UT El Paso, UT Permian Basin, UT Rio Grande Valley and UT San Antonio.
For full information in regards of the full UT System Regents $300 million endowment, assisting the numerous amount of UT campuses with the Promise Plus endowment, go to https://www.utsystem.edu/news/2022/02/24/ut-system-regents-establish-300-million-endowment-expand-tuition-assistance-programs-at-ut-institutions.