The University of Texas at Tyler has announced its plan to offer a new Master of Science degree program to help build the cybersecurity workforce in the East Texas area.
With pending approval of the UT System Board of Regents and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Master of Science in cybersecurity and data analytics is anticipated to launch in fall 2022 in UT Tyler’s Soules College of Business.
According to Cyberseek.org, nearly 465,000 cybersecurity jobs are currently unfilled in the U.S., while organizations and businesses increasingly face cyberattacks.
At a recent White House Cybersecurity Summit, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken announced the commitment of UT institutions to increasing cybersecurity degrees, certificates and credentials.
UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun said the college is ready to move forward with future cyber professionals of East Texas and around the nation.
“There is a critical need to strengthen the defense against cybersecurity threats not only in East Texas but also across the state and nation,’’ said Calhoun.
“The University of Texas at Tyler is prepared to move forward aggressively to prepare students to make important contributions as cyber professionals in both public and private sectors.’’
Krist Swimberghe, DBA, interim dean of Soules College said The UT Tyler graduate degree will be the first in the state to combine the disciplines of cybersecurity and data analytics, both being strong components for data security.
“Our program will provide the most current knowledge and skills for strengthening cybersecurity protocols and developing cyber-secure control systems,’’ Swimberghe added.
This program is being offered fully online and will be open for graduates of all majors and working professionals of all occupations.
The master degree will also consist of several electives to choose from such as stackable certifications in cyber data foundation, cyber security, data analytics, applied cyber security and applied data analytics.
In addition to the proposed program, UT Tyler offers cybersecurity concentrations in the Master of Business Administration degree and Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science, computer information systems and information technology.
For more information about UT Tyler cybersecurity programs, you can contact Tom Roberts, PhD, professor of computer information systems, at tomroberts@uttyler.edu.