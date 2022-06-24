Analysts and studies show suspending federal gas taxes, which President Joe Biden said would be a "big help" to Americans, wouldn't save consumers very much money at all.
But Biden's call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months is not likely to happen anyway, a local professor says.
Harold Doty, professor of management at The University of Texas at Tyler, said the potential gas tax holiday would bring only short-term savings -- and very little savings, at that.
“The federal gas tax isn't so dramatic that giving us a 90-day holiday from it is going to have a noticeable effect in anyone's budget,” Doty said.
In a March study, a nine-month gas tax suspension was shown to save just $16 to $47 per person for the entire period, according to findings by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the current proposal would save the average consumer between $2 to $6 depending on their vehicle.
His estimates show drivers of the following vehicles would save:
Pickup truck: $5.52
Minivan: $3.68
Full-size: $2.94
Compact: $2.21
Doty said in the best case, consumers could save up to 18.4 cents per gallon with the suspension.
“You can do almost as well with your Brookshire's points as you can do with what the gas holiday proposes,” Doty said.
Still, Doty said the suspension is unlikely to happen and there are enough people in the right places who will understand it would do no real good.
“It looks to me like there's enough agreement strangely enough between the Democrats and Republicans in Washington that I don't think this idea will go anywhere,” Doty said.
Tyler resident Carson Rucker was at the pump on Thursday afternoon and said she would really appreciate the holiday.
“Gas prices have been really high as we all know… I think it’d be worth it," Rucker said.
Another gas station customer, Jennifer Principe said the holiday wouldn't help.
“[Prices] need to be brought down way more,” Principe said.
Doty said it's an action that might make people feel better but that's only a psychological effect.
“I would label it as a feel-good proposal, there's just not gonna be a real positive impact,” Doty said.
Doty said it's important to realize there are no simple solutions to the current high gas prices.
After the suspension would end, prices would go right back up, he said. In the meantime, it would temper any natural forces because current high cost of gasoline has just begun to result in some demand destruction that has caused a downward trend in fuel prices.
“My concern is if we interrupt that natural process, not only will those prices come back but demand actually will begin to increase a little bit, so we could actually end up doing more damage,” Doty said.
Doty said the other problem is it could knock about $10 billion from the Highway Trust Fund, which finances most federal government spending for highways and mass transit.
“I understand that some people in the administration are saying, ‘Oh, we can take that $10 billion from someplace else and put it in that highway fund,’ but it's still a $10 billion loss in tax revenue,” Doty said.