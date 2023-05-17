It will be another busy weekend for UT Tyler athletics.
The Patriot softball squad will be hosting an NCAA Division II Super Regional at Irwin Ballpark
Out in West Texas, the Patriot baseball team will be opening play in their first NCAA D-II postseason in San Angelo.
SUPER REGIONALS
UT Tyler is two wins away from returning to the College World Series.
The No. 3 Patriots (57-4) will be meeting No. 9 West Texas A&M (50-6) in the best-of-three Super Regionals to determine the champion of the South Central Regional. UT Tyler hopes to get to its second NCAA D-II CWS, while the Lady Buffs are going for their fourth appearance.
At stake is a berth in the College World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee on May 25-31.
Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 slated for 3 p.m. Friday. If a third game is necessary it will follow Game 2.
Last year, the Patriots, in their first year of eligibility in NCAA D-II defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville (5-1, 5-6 in 9 innings, 6-4) in the Super Regionals to earn the bid to the CWS in Denver.
Now, they will be taking on another Lone Star Conference foe in the Lady Buffs.
Ticket prices are $10 (general admission), $5 (children 3 to 12) and free (2 years and under).
Both teams went 3-0 in last week's respective sides of the NCAA DII South Central Regional Brackets.
UT Tyler extended their win streak to 34 straight and remained unbeaten on the year at Irwin Ballpark (31-0) with three straight wins to claim the 2023 NCAA South Central Region I bracket. The Patriots beat No. 8 seed St. Edward's 7-4 in their opening game on Thursday afternoon, and then defeated No. 4 Oklahoma Christian on Friday (2-0) and Saturday (12-6) to punch their ticket to the DII Super Regionals.
WT swept through its South Central Regional II bracket. The Lady Buffs opened the tournament with an 11-5 victory over Cameron. In a winner's bracket game with No. 7 Colorado Christian, WT held off the Cougars for a 5-4 win. After action was delayed a day, the Lady Buffs came out hot and jumped out to an early lead against CCU. WT took the advantage and never looked back, winning 10-0 in six innings.
UT Tyler softball is now 105-44 in postseason play all-time and are 67-28 in NCAA National Tournament play dating back to their inaugural appearance in the 2008 season.
Patriot coach Mike Reed and his program have made 12 appearances in an NCAA National Championship Tournament between the Division II and III levels, and have advanced to the NCAA World Series in eight of those 12 trips.
BASEBALL
The Patriot baseball team in their second year of eligibility are in the postseason.
Angelo State University is hosting the three-team South Central Region II in San Angelo.
The No. 4 seed Patriots (37-17) will meet the No. 5 seed Metro State Denver (42-12) in Game 1 at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The winner of the UT Tyler vs. the Colorado team will move on to Game 3 on Friday. The loser must play again on Thursday against the No. 1 Rams (47-8) in Game 2 (6 p.m.).
Colorado Mesa (45-9) is hosting the South Central Region II in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed.
Game 1 has No. 3 seed St. Edward’s (39-15) meeting No. 6 seed Lubbock Christian (35-21) at 4 p.m. Thursday. The loser plays in Game 2 against Colorado Mesa at 7 p.m. later that day. The winner of Game 1 moves to Game 3 on Friday.
The winners of the two regions advance to the Super Regionals next week at the highest remaining seed.
The Super Regional winner advances to the NCAA D-II World Series June 3-10 in Cary, North Carolina.