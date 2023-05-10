For the second consecutive week, the UT Tyler Patriot softball team is hosting a tournament.
Last week was the Lone Star Conference Tournament, which the Patriots won.
But the stakes are even higher this week as the NCAA Division II South Central Region I is scheduled for Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots are the No. 1 seeds and will host fellow Lone Star Conference teams — No. 4 Oklahoma Christian, No. 5 Lubbock Christian and No. 8 St. Edward's.
The tourney is double-elimination with UT Tyler (54-4) meeting St. Edward’s (27-26) at noon Thursday in Game 1 and Oklahoma Christian (36-15) taking on Lubbock Christian (39-15) at 3 p.m. in Game 2
The event continues with Game 3 at noon (winner Game 1 and Game 2), Game 4 at 3 p.m. (loser Game 1 and Game 2) and Game 5 at 6 p.m. (loser Game 3 vs. winner Game 4) on Friday.
Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for noon (winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 5) with the if necessary game set for 3 p.m.
The South Central I winner advances to meet the winner of the South Central II champion in the Super Regional best-of-three series next week. The South Central II Tourament is being held in Canyon. It pits No. 3 West Texas A&M (47-6) vs. No. 6 Cameron (31-23) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and No. 2 Colorado Christian (55-4) vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s (31-25) at 6 p.m.
The Super Regional winner advances to the College Softball World Series, which is scheduled for May 25-31 at Jim Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
HAY HAY HAY: Back in the late 1970s, Dwayne would enter in the room on the comedy "What's Happening!!" with the greeting, "Hey Hey Hey."
Well, the South Central Regional has a version of that with Hay Hay Hay.
There will be family ties again this year. Dad Larry Hays is at Colorado Christian, son Daren Hays is at Lubbock Christian and grandson/nephew Hunter Hays is at Oklahoma Christian. Hunter and his uncle Daren face off to open the tournament. The Eagles made a nice run in the Lone Star Conference tournament, taking down West Texas A&M and going the distance before UT Tyler walked it off in the title game, 4-3.
TICKETS: Tickets are $10 (general admission), $5 (children 3 to 12) and free (children 2 and under). All-tournament passes are $25 (general admission) and $12 (children 3 to 12).
PATRIOT BASEBALL
The UT Tyler baseball team, after sweeping Texas A&M-Kingsville, will now play in the double-elimination portion of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, which begins Thursday in San Angelo. Games are set for Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.
The Patriots (37-15) tangle with St. Edward's (38-13) at 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by Lubbock Christian (33-19) meeting host Angelo State (44-8) at 6 p.m.
Friday's schedule includes Game 3 at 11 a.m. (loser Game 1 and loser Game 2), Game 4 at 3 p.m. (winner Game 1 and winner Game 2) and Game 5 at 7 p.m. (winner Game 3 and loser Game 4).
Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. (winner Game 4 vs. winner Game 5) with the if necessary game set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
FROSH LINKSTER
UT Tyler golfer Martha Laremark has earned a bid to the NCAA Division II National Women's Golf Tournament.
The freshman from Mölndal, Sweden finished in a tie for seventh at the 2023 NCAA West Regional Championship on Tuesday.
Laremark finished as the low individual on the leaderboard outside of the four advancing teamsand will represent UT Tyler at the national tournament on May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri.
UT Tyler finished 10th on the team leaderboard after rounds of 301-301 on Tuesday to finish the 54-hole stroke play event with a 908 (306-301-301) total.
Laremark had a 54-hole total of 213 (68-72-73).
West Texas A&M, Dallas Baptist, Cal State-San Marcos and Cal State-East Bay advanced as teams with Point Loma's Alli Kim joining Laremark individually.
Laremark becomes the first member of the UT Tyler women's golf team to represent the Patriots at the NCAA Division II National Championship in the program's second year of full-fledged Division II status.