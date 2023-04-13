For the second time in three seasons of being a member of the Lone Star Conference, the UT Tyler Patriots are league champions.
The Patriots scored a 4-3 win over Midwestern State on Tuesday at the Summers Tennis Center, clinching the conference title.
The match came down to No. 6 singles and UT Tyler's Yudai Watanabe, a junior from Yokohama, Japan, rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Stephen Slocombe.
The Patriots, coached by Chris Bizot, finish their regular season at 17-1 and on a 16-match winning streak. They finished 8-0 in Lone Star Conference play and took down seven different ranked opponents throughout the season.
UT Tyler will now compete in the Lone Star Conference Tournament on April 20-22 at the Arlington Tennis Center in Arlington. The Patriots are the defending LSC Tournament champions.
Against Midwestern State, the Patriots lost the doubles point. UT Tyler won at No. 1 doubles as Egor Shestakov-Gonzalo Fernandez, 7-6 (4).
Joining Watanabe as singles winners were No. 1 Joaquin Bianchi (6-4, 6-1), No. 2 Fernandez (6-2, 6-3) and No. 3 Shestakov (7-5, 6-3).
The Patriots are also ranked No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division II South Central Regional. Also, UT Tyler is ranked No. 7 in the ITA rankings.
SOFTBALL
The UT Tyler Patriot softball team, ranked No. 4 in the nation, returns home after mid-week series sweep in San Antonio.
The Patriots, coached by Mike Reed, will be hosting Western New Mexico in a three-game series on Saturday (2 and 4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) at Irwin Ballpark.
UT Tyler is 40-4 on the season and leads the Lone Star Conference with a 28-2 mark. The Mustangs, from Silver City, New Mexico, are 7-34 and 5-28.
The Patriots extended their winning streak to 17 after taking three games from St. Mary's earlier this week.
On Tuesday, UT Tyler won 3-0 and 4-0 and concluded the sweep on Wednesday, 11-1 (6-innings).
Tatum Goff and Shea O'Leary both tossed complete game shutouts in thewins on Tuesday. Goff and O'Leary pitched 14 shutout innings, and combined to allow just five hits on the day while the UT Tyler offense hit three homers throughout the afternoon against the Rattlers.
Goff struck out six in her seven innings in the circle in game one and O'Leary fanned two batters and allowed just four base runners in the ballgame in game two.
The Patriots then run-ruled St. Mary's, a seventh straight Lone Star Conference series sweep.
Goff picked up her NCAA Division II-best 26th win of the season, and the UT Tyler offense built an early 8-0 lead behind 12 hits in the ballgame. Goff went five innings while allowing just a trio of hits, and then gave way to sophomore Kaylee Davis for a perfect sixth inning.
Goff allowed just one hit through her first four innings of action, and conceded the lone run of the series for the Patriots after a triple and single in the fifth for St. Mary's.
BASEBALL
The Patriots (29-12, 28-12) travel to Odessa for a weekend series with UT Permian Basin (16-22, 14-22).
Games are scheduled for Friday (2 p.m.), Saturday (noon, 3 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
UT Tyler played its first non-conference game of the season on Wednesday, capturing a 13-9 win over No. 11 Southern Arkansas in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Nine different Patriots took the mound in the game, each pitching one inning. Bryson Adair, a freshman from Malakoff, picked up his first career win in the Patriots victory after working a strong fifth inning that saw just one batter reach base.
Four different Patriots players picked up multiple hits, as Jordan Gochenour, Ethan Bedgood, Lane Hutchinson and Edward Ortiz each reached that number. Five different Patriots had at least two RBIs, led by Bedgood who totaled three. Three different Patriots also drew at least two walks, led by Lane Hutchinson who drew three.
Bedgood had a two-run homer with Hutchinson hitting two doubles. Carson Cox added a two-bagger.