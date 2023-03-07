The No. 5 seed UT Tyler women's basketball team will take No. 4 Colorado School of Mines on Friday in an NCAA South Central Regional quarterfinal game in San Angelo.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Junell Center on the campus of Angelo State University.
Winner of the Patriots (24-7) vs. Orediggers (24-6) will meet either No. 1 Angelo State or No. 8 West Texas A&M in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winners of the two semifinal games will move on to the regional at 7 p.m.
Other quarterfinal games on Friday include: No. 3 Regis (Colorado) (25-6) vs. No. 6 Black Hill State (South Dakota) (22-7), noon; No. 2 Texas Woman's (26-5) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (22-10), 2:30 p.m.; and No. 1 Angelo State (26-5) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (21-10), 7:30 p.m.
All games will be streamed free via the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.
BASEBALL
The Patriot baseball, coming off a 3-1 series win over Texas A&M International in Laredo have a four-game home slate with Texas A&M-Kingsville this weekend on Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday with a DH on Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and a 1 p.m. Sunday game.
UT Tyler is tied for third in the Lone Star Conference with Lubbock Christian at 13-7. Angelo State, who the Patriots split with, is at 17-3, followed by St. Edward's (10-5).
The Javelinas are 11-9 in conference.
The Patriots are ranked No. 5 in the South Central Regional Poll. This week's regional poll has the top three in Angelo State, MSU Denver, and St. Edward's. Colorado Mesa moved from fifth to fourth, and the Patriots round out the top five.
UT Tyler continues to boast one of the top offenses in the LSC, batting .326 as a team. The Patriots have totaled the most home runs, fourth most hits, and third most total bases. Both Lane Hutchinson and Ethan Bedgood are in the top 10 in batting average in the conference, and Austin Ochoa sits just behind them in 13th.
SOFTBALL
After consecutive sweeps of West Texas A&M and UT Permian Basin, the Patriots will head to Florida for some non-conference action.
UT Tyler (22-3) won over the Lady Buffs (5-2, 6-5, 6-1) before heading to Odessa to sweep the Falcons (11-1, 10-2, 11-3).
The Patriots are atop the Lone Star Conference at 13-2 with West Texas A&M and St. Mary's tied for second at 9-3.
Coach Mike Reed's crew has a DH set for Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida against Nova Southeastern (3 and 5:30 p.m.), followed by a DH on Saturday in Miami Shores, Florida against Barry (3 and 5:30 p.m.).
The Patriots return home for a series with Midwestern State, March 17-18.