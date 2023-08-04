The University of Texas at Tyler industrial technology program at the Longview University Center (LUC) will move to the Kilgore College-Longview (KC) campus beginning this fall. The move will aid students and enhance the continued partnership between the institutions.
“We are excited about this move that will benefit Longview and Gregg County students seeking a four-year degree in industrial technology,” said Dr. Rodney Ellis, LUC director. “KC has a newly renovated industrial technology space at its KC-Longview campus that provides more dedicated shop space. This move also allows KC to have dedicated space at the LUC as part of our shared degree partnerships, which offers several four-year degrees in Longview.”
The change will additionally benefit KC students in the current industrial maintenance program as well as KC’s new manufacturing technology program that also begins in the fall, according to D’Wayne Shaw, Kilgore College executive dean of professional and career education.
“While many of our certificate and degree students go straight to work upon completing these programs, some are interested in continuing their education, and UT Tyler’s industrial technology degree program is a great fit for them,” Shaw said. “Having them at KC-Longview will allow them to see firsthand the areas being taught in that program. It will also give them exposure to some of the advanced manufacturing equipment UT Tyler is currently using for training. Our students will also have an opportunity to meet and interact with UT Tyler students and faculty – making the transition to the four-year degree even more seamless.”
Through an agreement signed by both institutions last summer, students enrolled in specified KC programs can seamlessly transition to UT Tyler with the assurance that credits from these programs will be accepted by the university. The unique partnership guarantees seamless pathways to include from KC’s associate degree programs to baccalaureate and post-baccalaureate degree programs offered by UT Tyler.
Additionally, the LUC currently hosts Kilgore students allowing them access to UT Tyler services in Longview.
To apply or for enrollment information, contact UT Tyler Soules College of Business undergraduate adviser Laura Medrano at soulesadvising@uttyler.edu or KC program adviser Mary Martin at mmartin@kilgore.edu.
For more information about the LUC, visit uttyler.edu/luc/ or contact Ellis at rellis@uttyler.edu.
Kilgore College is an accredited public two-year community college that has met the academic and workforce needs of East Texas since 1935 by providing a learner-centered environment that focuses on student access, success and completion via collaborative partnerships. KC promotes great value – primarily for its 20-member school district service area in Northeast Texas – with a highly competitive cost and more than 140 academic majors for students to choose from.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.