As East Texas reached near record-breaking temperatures, youth jazz enthusiasts were keeping much cooler vibes wrapping up their summer camp at UT Tyler with a concert Friday evening at Braithwaite Recital Hall.
“This jazz camp is an amazing thing for young musicians who want to just excel and better themselves,” said Makale Edwards, 17, an upcoming senior from Temple High School who plays alto saxophone. “It’s my first year doing this and I’ve had a great time.”
The jazz camp completed its sixth year with Dr. Sarah Roberts as camp director.
“We have students from all over Texas,” Roberts said. “We have students from here, Laredo and Texarkana. We’ve really grown since we started in 2018.”
With 12 campers that started with the camp six years ago, the UT Tyler’s jazz camp has grown with 42 campers this year. During the pandemic shutdown in 2020, they held virtual camps and had nearly 80 young enthusiasts from all over the country.
“Since we've been back in person, it's just grown every year and every year, it's just even more exciting to see students excited about jazz, excited to learn, you know, getting over their fear of improvisation,” Roberts said.
From “Now’s the Time” by Charlie Parker to “The Chicken” by Pee Wee Ellis, five jazz groups, ages 13 to 18 years old, demonstrated what they learned by performing a variety of jazz for their friends and families.
“We group the campers together with ability levels just so everybody is gonna be set up for success in their group,” Roberts said. “And so each group that they pick, the directors are picking repertoire that kind of fits the level and everything that they pick is all coming from the jazz canon.”
Jazz Camp's daily schedule features classes such as jazz improvisation, jazz listening, and jazz history in addition to ensemble playing and instrument-specific instruction.
“Nothing is watered down but there's things that are appropriate for different levels and then they just work on making those arrangements on their own,” Roberts said. “So, a lot of what they're doing is taking maybe just a melody and then they're figuring out what are we going to do with it? Who's going to improvise? How are we going to start the tune? So, there's a lot of that creativity that happens, which goes into developing every band's own sound.”
Students honed in on their skills with instruments like trombone, trumpet, clarinet, saxophones, bass and keyboards to entertain their audience with traditional jazz melodies.
“I have to give (Roberts) some major credit,” Edwards said. “I hope that she continues to do it for the next generation of jazz who want to just continue to play and just have fun with the craft.”
He has no intention of ever giving up on music, and credits his father for putting a saxophone in his hands.
“Music is a language in itself… it’s the type of thing that you can do forever and as time goes on, you just get better at it,” Edwards said. “ I'm just thankful that music has been a part of my life and has been able to get me to where I am today. I want to continue to excel in the craft and all that. So gotta give props to my father, my parents, my family and most importantly, to God. I hope to never put my horn down.”
Roberts, who also serves as the interim director of UT Tyler’s School of Performing Arts, admitted she was unsure as to whether the camp would make it past its first year.
“I’m so proud of how much we have grown,” she said. “The students have done such a great job and I look forward to seeing them grow.”