The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy matched 100% of the 15 students who applied for a residency program, giving it the highest residency match rate for pharmacy schools throughout Texas and the United States.
"I am incredibly proud of our students for their hard work and dedication in pursuing residency programs, and I am equally proud of our faculty for their tireless efforts in supporting and preparing our graduates for success,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean.
Matching with a residency program is a significant next step for many pharmacy graduates, serving as a bridge between being a student and becoming a practitioner, but there are many more pharmacy students than there are residency spots available.
“This achievement is a testament to the exceptional education and training that our students receive at the Fisch College of Pharmacy, and we are committed to continuing to provide our students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers as pharmacists,” Dr. Schwartz said.
After completing their Doctor of Pharmacy degree, many graduates choose to apply for a program so that they can qualify for a variety of pharmacy careers, including positions in hospitals, health care administration or academia, or specialties such as nuclear, psychiatric, oncology, critical care and infectious diseases.
While a residency program isn’t necessary to secure a job, it can help differentiate pharmacy graduates, leading to improved job prospects early in their career.
To increase their odds of matching with a residency program, students can obtain leadership roles and maintain a good GPA.
If invited to do so, students are interviewed at the end of the year, which can last anywhere from 5 to 8 hours and includes a series of questions, a 15- to 30-minute presentation and solving clinical cases on the spot.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students.
UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center).
Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by the U.S. News & World Report as a national university. UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.