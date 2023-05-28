The UT Tyler Patriots forced a second game on Sunday, but their standout season came to an end in the NCAA Division II semifinals.
After defeating North Georgia, 3-1, in the first game at Frost Stadium at Warner Park, the Patriots’ bats fell silent in a 2-0 elimination loss to the Nighthawks in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
For the second straight season in their second year of eligiblity, the Patriots saw their season end in the semifinals.
North Georgia (62-7) advances to meet Grand Valley State (Michigan) (48-6) in the national championship series.
The Nighthawks and Lakers will play in a best-of-three series with Game 1 set for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. If a third game is necessary it will follow at 1:30 Wednesday.
The Patriots’ stellar season ends at 62-6.
UT Tyler 3, North Georgia 1
In their first game, the Patriots trailed early 1-0 before All-America shortstop Courtney Plocheck belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Tatum Goff (42-0) took care of the rest, going seven innings while allowing six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. She extended her NCAA Division I record winning streak in the circle.
The Nighthawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Sophie Mooney hit a solo home run to left field. But that was it for runs for North Georgia.
In the fifth inning after two outs, centerfielder JT Smith singled to right. Smith stole second and Sam Schott walked. Plocheck followed with a three-run homer to right on a 1-2 pitch.
Smith and Plocheck each had two hits for UT Tyler with Michelle Arias adding a single.
Tybee Denton (20-2) took the loss in the circle, going six innings and allowing five hits and three runs with two strikeouts and a walk.
North Georgia 2, UT Tyler 0
In the second game, Nighthawks pitcher Kristen Davis (17-3) worked out of bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded two runners in the second.
Davis allowed four hits in seven innings of work. She struck out four and walked two.
Shea O’Leary (16-4) started for the Patriots, going three innings plus a batter in the fourth inning while allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
Goff took over in the fourth inning and pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and not walking a batter.
After two outs in the third, the Nighthawks generated some offense. Jolie Lester singled to right and stole second and Madie Perry followed with a walk. Mooney singled to right to score Lester for a 1-0 lead. Hannah Forehand followed with another single to right to plate Perry and a 2-0 advantage.
The Patriots loaded the bases in the first inning as Smith walked and Schott followed with an infield single. After an out, Arias singled to right to load the bases. However, Smith was out at the plate on Avery Farr’s fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop. Maddie Melton then flew out to left field to end the threat.
Caitlyn Wells and Audrey Escamilla added singles for the Patriots.