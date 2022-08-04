The University of Texas at Tyler hosted a Back to School Bash for over 1,200 educators from 11 independent school districts Wednesday.
The event was designed to provide local districts an opportunity to gear up for the new school year with motivation and encouragement.
UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun opened the event and shared how teachers had impacted him growing up.
“When I couldn't go to my eighth grade classes, the nuns from my school actually walked to my home, stood at my bedside and continued to provide me with the education so I wouldn't fall behind. And because of those efforts of those women, I was able to go to a high school,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun said he grew up very close to his high school teachers and will never forget their names. He said what they taught him gave him the opportunity to go to college.
“Teachers have a very special place in my heart because I can look at myself personally and say ‘teachers had an impact,’” he said.
Calhoun said teaching is the profession that makes all other professions possible.
“All of us that are teachers at various levels of education make careers and lives and our society, our modern society possible,” Calhoun said. ”...Your profession is the profession that made my life possible that allowed me to be a university president.”
The first speaker at the event was Flip Flippen, founder and chairman of the Flippen Group which is an educator training, corporate talent and team development company. Flippen's book, “The Flip Side: Break Free of the Behaviors That Hold You Back’’ is a New York Times and USA Today best-seller.
Flippen encouraged teachers to build healthy relationships with their students.
“We’ve got to touch kids, we’ve got to affirm, we've got to celebrate them,” Flippen said.
Flippen said teachers and classrooms are the safest people and places in the world for kids.
“I don't care where you come from,” Flippen said. “...I don't care about what you believe, I care about what your mission is. My mission is children. My mission is loving children and growing healthy, educated children. That is it.”
Flippen said he wants teachers to be united as people. He said when that happens, we will shape our country and we will define who we are.
Speaking at the event additionally was former Texas A&M University professor, Rick Rigsby. Rigsby is the president and CEO of Rick Rigsby Communications and has delivered motivational speeches internationally.
Rigsby encouraged and motivated teachers to be better versions of themselves this school year.
“It's really important as leaders that we place a demand on ourselves to grow to be better, to keep striving,” Rigsby said.
Rigsby said to improve yourself, you have to increase your own expectations.
“Champions are champions not because they do extraordinary things, but because they do ordinary things better than anybody else,” he said.
Wesley Hickey, Dean of College of Education and Psychology at UT Tyler, said the past few years have been tough with things like COVID-19, and a lot of teachers are stressed.
“We really wanted to create a moment here where the teachers could be reminded of some of the important things they need to do,” Hickey said. “Connecting well with students and that type of thing but also provide something motivational. When they start the school year, we want them to be excited and have a lot of energy kind of built up from this.”
Hickey commended the speakers agreeing that the connection with students is so vitally important.
“Almost everyone we know… had somebody that they had when they were growing up, usually a teacher, that just made a phenomenal difference and oftentimes led them on the path they’re on now, so just reminding those teachers how meaningful professional relationships are with students,” Hickey said.
This is the first time UT Tyler has hosted an event like this but Hickey said they hope to make it annual.
Nina Peery, technology teacher for White Oak Intermediate School, said she was motivated to come to the event because of Flippen.
“His approach is capturing kids' hearts because when you have their hearts you have their minds and so as educators a lot of our motivation or initial things are the curriculum,” Peery said. “We’re teaching and a lot of times we forget that each child is individual [and] they come to us with individual needs.”
Peery said this year she wants to take the time at the very beginning to truly get to know children as individuals and as human beings.
Peery said hearing Flippen was worth the drive and time.
“I think it’s important for school districts to participate in events like this because as brand new teachers or seasoned teachers, we really do need to have that opportunity to refocus and impact and these events like this bring that to head,” Peery said.