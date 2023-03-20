In only their second season in NCAA Division II college basketball, the UT Tyler Patriots made a name for themselves.
The Patriots earned an Elite Eight appearance and stayed close to No. 1 Ashland (Ohio) before falling 81-72 on Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
UT Tyler ends its season at 27-8, while the Eagles move to the Final Four on Wednesday. The national championship game will be played on April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Playing in their fifth D-II Elite Eight, the Eagles improved to 35-0 to extend the program’s second-longest winning streak and move on to their fifth D-II Final Four. Ashland is 33-9 all-time in NCAA postseason games, 11-2 at the Elite Eight, and 5-0 in national quarterfinals. Ashland will play either No. 3 Tampa (Florida) or No. 4 and defending national champion Glenville State (West Virginia) in the semifinals.
Although the Patriots never led, they stayed within single digits for the majority of the game.
Martina Machalova led UT Tyler with 18 points, followed by Meagan Mendazona (13) and Montse Gutierrez (10).
Also scoring for the Patriots were Lovisa Hevinder (8), Ella Bradley (7), Lauren Cortinas (7), Frances King (6), Enisa Kamerolli (2) and Mariah Neal (1).
Destini Whitehead, one of the Patriots’ leading scorers who was injured in the regional, did not get to play, which hurt UT Tyler’s chances.
Mendazona had seven rebounds with four from Hevinder. Gutierrez had three steals with two each from Hevinder and Mendazona.
The Patriots were hurt on the boards as the Eagles held a 34-22 advantage. UT Tyler forced Ashland into 19 turnovers, while the Patriots had only eight miscues.
Annie Roshak led the Eagles with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She was followed by Zoe Miller (15 points) and Hallie Heidemann (14 points, 7 rebounds).
Ashland jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the game’s first 90 seconds, and it was an early 11-2 advantage thanks to three 3-point goals, two by fifth-year guard Heidemann.
UT Tyler pulled within 19-16 on a pair of free throws from Frances King before trailing 22-16 after the first quarter. With 6:06 of the second, the Patriots got within 24-21 on a free throw by Mendazona.
A Mendazona 3-pointer brought UT Tyler within 36-29 at halftime.
At 4:04 of the third, the Eagles had their biggest lead at 54-39. But the Patriots wouldn’t go away as Neal hit a free throw to pull her team within 59-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Machalova hit three straight free throws that brought UT Tyler within 65-59 at the 6:22 mark.
With 1:07 on the clock, a 3-pointer by Machalova got the Patriots within 71-65. At 43 seconds, Machalova made a layup and UT Tyler was closer at 72-67.
The Eagles kept hitting free throws. With 30 seconds, Hevinder hit a trey as the Patriots trailed 76-70, but they could get no closer.
The Patriots were 8 of 26 from 3-point (Cortinas, 2; Gutierrez, 2; Hevinder, 2; Bradley, 1; Mendazona, 1) and 16 of 20 at free throw line.
The Eagles were 13 of 26 from 3-point (Heidemann, 3; Maddie Maloney, 3; Roshak, 3; Miller, 3; Savaya Brockington, 1) and 20 of 24 at the free throw line.
In the other national semifinal on Wednesday, No. 20-ranked Catawba (North Carolina), a 77-70 winner over No. 8-ranked California State-Dominguez Hills, will take on No. 6-ranked Minnesota-Duluth, a 61-41 winner over No. 21-ranked Assumption (Massachusetts).
Ashland is looking for its third national championship in 10 years.