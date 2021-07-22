The UT Tyler Patriot Basketball "Come Back" camp for ages 5 through 18 is scheduled for Aug. 2-5.
The campus schedule includes:
Itty Bitty Boys & Girls (Ages 5-7) is from 9 a.m. to noon ($90, includes shirt, prizes, ball, snacks);
Day Campers Boys (3rd through 8th grade) is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($150, shirt, prizes, games, ball, lunch daily);
High Skills Position Players (9th through 12th grade) is from 1-5 p.m. ($100, shirt, high skills teaching, competition, games).
All previously registered campers from July 5-8 are admitted at no additional charge.
Contact Coach Radatz at 720-442-2663 or go to https://uttylermensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.