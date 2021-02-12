For the second straight game the Patriots needed extra time, but it resulted in another win.
Da'Zhon Wyche, Soloman Thomas and Emanuel Gant hit three consecutive 3-pointers to send the game to overtime as UT Tyler eventually won in double-OT, 96-91 over Arkansas-Fort Smith in a Lone Star Conference basketball contest on Friday at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
It was third straight win for the Patriots (5-9, 4-9), who were coming off an 85-76 OT win over Cameron on Monday in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Lions fall to 3-8 overall as well as in LSC.
The two teams play again on Saturday with tipoff set for 3 p.m. on the Patriots' home court.
Gant led the Patriots with 20 points with Thomas adding 17. Micah Fuller (13), Wyche (12) and Darius Alford (11) were also in double figures scoring.
Milan Sazbo (7), Chris Giles (7), Jalen Davis (7) and Roche Grootfaam (2) also scored for UT Tyler.
Payton Brown led the Lions with 36 points, including 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Chris Rollins had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Wilson added 17 points.
The Patriots trailed by as much as 16 points with 7:06 on the clock and nine points, 75-66, with 1:48 in regulation. At 1:25 Wyche swished a trey to bring the score to 75-69. After a turnover by UAFS, Thomas hit 3-pointer with 1:05 showing. Gant then hit the trifecta of threes with 32 seconds to go to tie the game 75-75.
The Lions led by as much as five in the first OT, but once again the three saved the Patriots as Gant tied the game at 83-83 with 16 seconds showing on a 3-pointer.
In the second session, Giles' free throw gave UT Tyler an 86-85 lead and the Patriots held on to the advantage.
The Patriots were 15 of 35 from long distance with the Lions 7 of 20.