The UT Tyler Patriots make Senior Day quite memorable.
The Patriots scored an 81-72 victory over Texas A&M International on Saturday in a Lone Star Conference women's basketball game at the Herrington Patriot.
The win moves UT Tyler to 21-4 on the season and 16-2 in LSC play. The Dustdevils from Laredo fall to 12-14 and 5-13.
Three seniors were honor by UT Tyler — guard Destini Whitehead (Athens/Panola College), guard Lauren Cortinas (Keller/Westlake Academy) and guard Montse Gutierrez (Vitoria, Spain/Eastern Wyoming College).
After trailing 20-15 after the first quarter, the Patriots got in gear, rushing out to a 39-36 halftime lead. They expanded the advantage to 65-54 after the third period.
Four Patriots hit in double figures, led by Lovisa Hevinder with 19 points. She was followed by Whitehead (15), Gutierrez (12) and Tina Machalova (10).
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Meagan Mendazona (9), Ella Bradley (7), Enisa Kamerolli (5), Frances King (2) and Victoria Ikenasio (2).
The Patriots were 10 of 27 from 3-point (Hevinder, 5; Gutierrez, 2; Whitehead, 1; Bradley, 1; Mendazona, 1) and UT Tyler was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Raiana Brown led the Dustdevils with 22 points.
A&M International was 9 of 25 from 3-point (Emily Swiercz, 4; Barbara Turkalj, 2; Vanessa Herrera, 2; Madison Ansari, 1) and the Dustdevils were 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
Next up for UT Tyler is a critical road trip to West Texas. The Patriots will play UT Permian Basin (5:15 p.m. Thursday in Odessa) and Angelo State (1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in San Angelo).