After four seasons, UT Tyler men's basketball coach Louis Wilson has resigned, Dr. Howard Patterson, The University of Texas at Tyler Vice President for Athletics, announced on Monday.
"We are thankful for the quality of student-athletes coach Wilson and his staff brought to campus," Dr. Patterson said. "The talent level that competed for UT Tyler produced an exciting product on the court. We wish coach Wilson all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for positioning the men's basketball program to take the next step toward national prominence."
Wilson led the Patriots for four seasons after being hired prior to the 2019-20 season and helped guide UT Tyler through a successful transition to the NCAA Division II level. Wilson finished his tenure as UT Tyler head coach with an overall record of 45-56 (.446).
UT Tyler completed the 2022-23 season with a 9-17 overall record and a 5-17 mark in Lone Star Conference play.
"We worked tirelessly and we are very proud of the construction work done by the young men and staff we brought in here to build this program of W.E. the past four years," Wilson said. "Our young men are good citizens, who are good students and achieved a lot of success on the court, evidenced by having been nationally-ranked in each of the last two seasons. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity we were given to lead here the past four years. 'We have fought the good fight, we have finished this race and we have kept the faith.' We wish the program and university great success moving forward."
Wilson led the Patriots through the final two seasons of the mandatory three-year transition period from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II in 2019-20 and 2021-22. The Patriots went 16-10 during that 2019-20, a continued improved after a 12-10 record in 2020-21, and received the program's first ever national ranking at the Division II level on Dec. 15, 2021 in the No. 25 spot of the D2SIDA Men's Basketball National Media Poll.
The Patriots were ranked within the top 10 of all three NCAA Division II South Central Regional rankings in the No. 8, no. 9 and no. 10 spots, and began the year with a 7-0 record, the best start in the 19-year history of the program.
The Patriots made the program's first appearance in the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament, earning the No. 11 seed in the 12-team field. UT Tyler nearly pulled off the first round upset over No. 6 seed Midwestern State in that first round contest, but eventually fell by a 66-62.
Wilson came to UT Tyler after finishing a season as the Associate Head Coach at Division I Grand Canyon University in 2018-19. The Lopes reached 20 wins for the fourth-consecutive season with a 20-14 mark and fell one game shy of reaching the NCAA Division I Tournament with an appearance in the Western Athletic Conference Championship game.
Prior to his time at GCU, Wilson spent three seasons as an assistant at Utah State University (2015-18).
Wilson spent five years as head coach at Division II Adams State (Colorado) of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference from 2010-15, totaling a 95-46 record as head coach of the Grizzlies, and led the program to three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division II National Tournament from 2010-13.
He served as associate head coach at California State-Northridge from 2006-10. He was a member of a Matador staff that led the team to an appearance in the 2009 NCAA Division I National Tournament.
Prior to his time at California State-Northridge, Wilson served as assistant coach at Idaho State from 1998-2006 and at Southern Utah from 1992-98.
As a player, Wilson was an all-state guard and two-time state champion at Anchorage East High School in Alaska before playing for Trenton (Missouri) Junior College and William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. His 1987-98 NAIA quarterfinals team was inducted into the William Jewell Hall of Fame.
Patterson said a national search for the next head men's basketball coach at UT Tyler will begin immediately.