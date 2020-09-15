For dozens of students walking UT Tyler’s campus on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, the Athletic Department’s voter registration table proved just something else to pass by on their way to class, to clubs or to their dorms.
But for nearly 40 students who took the time to stop and fill out a voter registration card, its presence proved life-changing – and provided them their first-ever opportunity to participate in America’s democratic process.
“I think it’s mainly an awareness thing,” said Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler’s athletic director, of the event. “We’re all kind of grappling with social justice issues right now … and so it’s good to know that there are students exercising one of the greatest freedoms that we have as Americans.”
In total, 38 students – more than three times the amount any previous voter registration drive has garnered on campus so far this year – seized the opportunity to register during the drive, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Harvey Deck.
Patterson said the participation was encouraging, and that their efforts to encourage more students to exercise their rights will not be stopping any time soon.
“I think it went great,” he said. “I just am glad so many students signed up. We’re still going to encourage athletes to vote and just be part of the process.”
Swoop was on hand for photos, organizers were clad in star-spangled gear, and “I VOTE” buttons were doled out to those who registered during the event.
Though it marked the first time UT Tyler’s Athletic Department has ever hosted a voter registration drive, "We’ve always talked to our student athletes about the importance of being registered and expressing their opinions in this way," Patterson said.