UT Health Tyler is equipped with technology that allows the hospital to provide top notch breast care services to patients in East Texas.
“Essentially, we have all of the technology as any other top breast center in the world right here in Tyler,” said Dr. Brandon Ashton, diagnostic radiologist with UT Health Tyler.
Some of that technology includes digital breast tomosynthesis, commonly referred to as 3D mammography. This technology helps doctors identify cancers of smaller size and makes them stand out rather than remain hidden in breast tissue.
Along with making cancer easier to detect, Ashton said it also helps identify things that are not cancerous and that do not need to be worried about.
“We call people back less for things that don’t matter and we see things that do matter at a smaller size,” he said.
At the breast imaging center there are in general two categories of service that UT Health Tyler provides, Ashton said. These include screening services and diagnostic services.
Screening services include mammograms and ultrasounds for those who are asymptomatic and are not having any current problems. Ultrasounds are more commonly used on those who have dense breast tissue, which can limit a mammogram’s ability to detect cancer.
For those at high-risk for breast cancer a screening MRI is performed.
Diagnostic services still use mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs, but with this doctors are looking for a specific problem, Ashton said. If the patient is feeling pain, has a lump, is experiencing discharge or a screening exam showed something abnormal, then they will be scheduled for diagnostic services.
After diagnostic services are performed, patients will be informed if something cancerous was found or if there is nothing to worry about. If a potential cancer is found, a biopsy will be performed.
“The primary goal for us is to find the cancer before it is noticed by the patient or noticed by a physician,” Ashton said. “That typically means that it’s small, and small cancers that are identified are not fatal.”
Ashton recommends the average person begin coming in for yearly mammograms around the age of 40. If there are factors that put someone at higher risk for breast cancer then the breast care center will alternate between mammograms and ultrasounds or MRIs, he said.
There are some signs women can watch out for themselves, he said. Women should be alert for any new lumps, which are typically hard, uncommon discharge and changes in the skin, such as it being pulled in.
Annual check-ins are vital to detecting cancer at an early stage, he noted.
“The real success stories come through screening and not knowing anything is there and us finding something that’s so small that it could be treated and cured,” he said.
To schedule a mammogram, call 1-800-648-8141 or (903) 596-DOCS. For more information regarding breast cancer and services provided at UT Health Tyler visit uthealthtylerhospital.com/services/breast-care.