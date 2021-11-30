UT Health Tyler officials were excited to host their 33rd annual Christmas tree lighting event on Tuesday night, welcoming a crowd of community members to their festive gathering.
Last year's tree lighting was much more intimate as it was livestreamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, attendees enjoyed refreshments and a photo session with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus who made an appearance with face shields and a reindeer. Dr. Dan Kyzer, Adjunct Instructor of Guitar at the UT Tyler School of Performing Arts, also performed.
UT Health Tyler CEO Vicki Briggs considers the event an opportunity to reflect on the miracles of hope and healing that take place within the hospital every day, she said.
Each year a special patient receives the opportunity to light up the hospital's tree as part of the ceremony.
This year the lighting ambassador who lit up the 45-foot tall Eastern red cedar Christmas tree was cancer survivor and native veteran Jeff Hickerson, who faced an acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis and received chemotherapy treatments at UT Health Tyler amid the pandemic.
As Hickerson fought his journey, he formed relationships with the staff on the UT Health Tyler Poindexter Oncology Unit which inspired him to donate the first-ever cancer bell for the unit. Patients ring it once they accomplish their final cancer treatment.
“I wanted to make sure that future patients who get as close to them as I have, or have those same feelings, are able to share that experience with them,” Hickerson said.
Hickerson said he didn’t feel deserving for the opportunity to serve as the ambassador and was surprised.
“I didn’t feel that I should be honored like that. I was sure that there's gotta be somebody with a better victory story than me, but I'm starting to accept that fate,” he said.
His cancer is now in remission, and his story has been an inspiration to cancer survivors. His message to those battling cancer is to “not give up” and believes his hope and energy during the fight was the reason he survived, he said.
Hickerson said he's thankful for those who donate blood during the holidays.
“I am most grateful for all the people that donate blood, all the people that are signed up with DKMS and Be the Match to donate stem cells. I don’t have any idea how many bags of platelets and what I got over in the past two and a half years,” he said. “If people hadn't donated, I don’t know what would’ve happened. So thank you to everybody that donates.”