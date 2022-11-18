Through an informative event consisting of a big inflatable lung and several educational booths, UT Health East Texas hosted its Great American Smokeout event Thursday at the north campus.
Misty Lewis, UT Health East Texas north campus lung nodule program manager, said the event is held annually with a goal to bring awareness to lung cancer and services for smokers.
“Today’s event is the Great American Smokeout and we are a committee that represents the Eliminate Tobacco Use initiative. We’ve teamed up with the Great American Smokeout to just try to bring awareness to tobacco use, tobacco use rates and try to help people quit smoking. Even if they can’t quit today, that maybe they could try a quit attempt or set a date that they are going to quit smoking,” she said.
Attendees received information about small cell lung cancer, the lung nodule program, resources for those wanting to quit using tobacco and smoking, and a demonstration of robotic bronchoscopies which is a new procedure at UT Health East Texas.
Lewis said the new procedure showcases the new advancement treatment at UT Health, and allows testing for lung cancer to be faster, especially if the patients have a small nodule.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of preventable death worldwide. We have the highest smoking rates compared to Texas, here in East Texas, so we want to really bring awareness to this to make sure that people know about screening and that we have some tobacco resources to help them quit smoking as well,” said Lewis.
She also said another goal of the event was to bring awareness to smoking addiction but most importantly let smokers know there are valuable resources available to them in East Texas.
The event also had information on vaping, which according to Tonny Williams, UT Health East Texas north campus coordinator for nicotine tobacco cessation program, is equally as bad as smoking cigarettes.
Williams mentioned that a vape Juul pod has 5% of nicotine, which equals to 20 cigarettes.
Williams believes that tobacco companies have painted a nice image of tobacco but most importantly vaping, especially to the younger generation.
During the event, Williams also informed attendees of a program called Tobacco Free Northeast Texas, that gives free medical services for East Texans wanting to stop smoking.
He mentioned that patients wanting to benefit from the free resources must sign up to get enrolled, be a resident of the state of Texas, age of 18 or older, currently using nicotine tobacco products whether it’s vaping, smoking, dipping or chewing products, and must be willing to make a quit attempt to stop using nicotine.
Williams said the program allows patients to get medication mailed at home that will assist with the quit attempt.
For those wanting to know more about the Tobacco Free Northeast Texas program, you can contact Williams at 903-877-1477.