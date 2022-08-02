Representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently delivered 230 hand-sewn Christmas stockings and more than 100 fleece blankets to UT Health East Texas.
The stockings will be embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo and any baby delivered in December will go home with the keepsake. The blankets will be used as comfort items for pediatric and adult patients, who may take them home when they leave.
