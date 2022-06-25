Local shelters are seeing an increase in their intake as people in need seek refuge from the summer heat.
The Associated Press recently reported excessive heat has caused more weather-related deaths in the country than tornadoes, flooding and hurricanes combined and that high temperatures contribute to about 1500 deaths in the U.S. annually with about half of those being people who are homeless.
Walter Merop, manager of Gateway to Hope in Tyler, said they've seen close to double the amount of people they normally see.
“Normally we’d see somewhere between 45 and 75, and here in the last few weeks we’re noticing quite a spike,” Merop said.
Merop said they’re now seeing between 75 to 100 people.
“We’re open to anyone and everyone who needs our services. We’re not going to discriminate or anything like that against anyone because of how they look, where they’re at or anything like that,” Merop said. “If anyone needs help, I don't want them to feel that they’re going to be judged or anything when they come through the door.”
Gateway of Hope offers a day room so people can come and get out of heat. The day room is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At the moment, Gateway of Hope is not extending any hours. Merop said they work closely with Salvation Army and a couple of other organizations in Tyler so that there is always somewhere open with A/C for guests and people experiencing homelessness.
“We were fairly well prepared for the heat,” Merop said.
Merop said they are not particularly needing any donations but water is always an ongoing need and they will never turn down a donation of water. To donate, go by Gateway to Hope, located at 601 E Valentine St, or reach out to them by phone, 903-363-9265.
Year-round, Gateway to Hope also offers free showers, laundry services, a daycare center, bottled water, coffee, snacks, case managers, Bible classes and a computer lab for job searches and writing resumes.
Indus Mcduff, case management supervisor at Salvation Army in Tyler, said that Salvation Army has seen an increase of people coming in as well.
Many Salvation Army locations offer cooling stations open 24 hours, seven days a week. Individuals can cool off in A/C and have water. Cooling stations are open to everyone and are free.
Salvation Army also offers showers and emergency shelter for up to a 90-day stay. They also serve a community meal every day at 4:30 p.m.
Mcduff said they’re not having any trouble maintaining resources but they’re always taking donations such as food, toiletries and water.