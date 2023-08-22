A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend who has now been located, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that 24-year-old Amy Teutsh was believed to be in "immediate and grave danger" after an early-morning kidnapping.
Smith County deputies said around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, they responded to a kidnapping in the 5100 block of County Road 1185 just west of Tyler. It was reported that Teutsh was abducted from this residence by her boyfriend, Ngosi Williams, 40, and placed in the trunk of a dark colored sedan. Witness reported that the suspect then got into the car along with three other black male subjects and headed toward Tyler.
Smith County investigators were immediately notified and had been working the case since the early morning hours. A warrant was obtained and Williams was located as of 1 p.m. and taken into custody by Smith County investigators and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.