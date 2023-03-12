Two people were hospitalized and three others were arrested following a shooting at a Smith County trail ride event.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 13943 CR 46, also known as Old New Harmony Rd., by Spring Creek Baptist Church. Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded to assist due to the number of people at the event.
Officials say the following were arrested on scene: Sir Ricardel Oritz, 29, of Tyler - Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Released on $20,000 bond; Israel Allen Ortiz, 27, of Tyler - Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation; Released on $20,000 bond; Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock, 26, of Tyler - Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Released on $20,000 bond
