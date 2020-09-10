The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler will celebrate the graduating class of 2020 in its inaugural virtual commencement ceremony Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
Congratulatory messages for the graduates on social media are encouraged using #UTHSCTGrad.
Online commencement provides an opportunity to honor graduates while considering social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students, faculty, staff and stakeholders and members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.
“This class of 2020 has persevered through unprecedented disruptions and challenges over the past six months,” said UTHSCT President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun. “I am proud of our students for their hard work and tenacity, and I am grateful to the dedicated faculty and staff who work to make their success possible. Commencement is a momentous occasion — a special time when we reflect on what it means to fulfill our mission, celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our graduates and envision a healthier future for the communities we serve.”
The virtual ceremony will be available at uthct.edu/commencement.