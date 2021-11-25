The United Way of Smith County is participating in the International Day of Giving by hosting its second annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 30, which will support local nonprofits around East Texas.
Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
“This is an opportunity to give and the unique way of giving through United Way is you can support dozens of nonprofits through one gift," said John Berry, Director of Development of United Way of Smith County. "The money that is raised through Tyler Gives and our annual campaign, is providing more after school programs, more training for people looking for work, more people receiving the health care they can’t afford or critical home repairs."
Berry considers Tyler Gives as United Way's local spotlight on Giving Tuesday to assist local nonprofits and an event that encourages the East Texas community to help others.
The online event came to life for the first time last year, Berry said.
“We created Tyler Gives, a one-day online fundraiser. We know that there’s a lot of generous people in our community, so we wanted to provide a platform for folks to participate and support this network of agencies outside a payroll deduction campaign,” Berry said.
During last year's event, more than 550 individuals came together and raised over $168,000 online in a matter of hours.
Express Employment Professionals and Specialized Recruiting Group will be sponsoring the event, and all fees associated are covered, allowing 100% of the donations to go directly to meeting needs.
According to Berry, last year the matching dollars were all claimed within the first 10 minutes. He encourages those who want to participate to join early as 8 a.m. when it starts, in order for the gifts to be doubled with the help of the matching process, because it will be gone quick.
Berry said the first $75,000 raised will be matched by United Way and event sponsors. Individual donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all with one gift. To support your favorite local nonprofits through Tyler Gives, visit: TylerGives.org.
David Stein, Board Chairman of United Way of Smith County, expressed gratitude toward the East Texas community for its response to the pandemic.
“I can’t say enough positive things about this community’s response to the increased needs we’ve seen since the pandemic began last year,” he said. “The support through our Tyler Gives event will allow us to provide a much needed boost to our agencies as we end the year.”