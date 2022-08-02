United Way of Smith County aims to raise $2.1 million during its 82nd local campaign, the organization said.
On Wednesday morning, the organization kicked off the campaign with a celebration at the Woman’s Building in Tyler. United Way has increased its campaign amounts for the last three years thanks to “the generous community engaged in this collective effort,” said Nathan Dunham, United Way board chair.
Last year’s goal was $1.9 million.
Dunham expressed the importance of raising money for the community, especially during this time.
“With rising costs in basic necessities, local needs are increasing and have never been greater,” he said. “The good news is 100% of everything raised stays right here in Smith County, and we believe that together we will continue to meet some of the greatest needs facing local families. We’re thankful for a community that recognizes the value in how United Way partners with local providers to extend important resources to Smith County residents.”
Dunham said the goal last year exceeded expectations and hit the $2 million mark which hasn’t been done since 2007.
“We have not hit the $2 million mark since 2007 so it was a great year and we hope to continue building on that. Over the last three to four years the campaign has increased every year so we continue to keep that trend going,” he said.
John Gaston, CEO of United Way, said the campaign is very needed in the community, especially for the agencies United Way assists.
“There’s more people in need than you think and our 27 agencies that we support do yeoman’s work, their growth and their ability to help people depends a lot on what we give them ...” he said, adding how they depend on the United Way to come through.
Ward Huey, campaign chair for the United Way 2022 campaign, said the kickoff event provides the opportunity to recognize volunteers and community pillar sponsor companies who cover the expense to run it.
“We are so grateful for the local companies and thousands and thousands of individuals that came together last year to make the campaign a huge success for our community. This is going to be another great effort, and we plan to make an even bigger impact,” Huey said.
Also at the program, United Way leaders and volunteers recognized corporate partners and spotlighted the 2022 Jeep Renegade that Patterson Auto Group in Tyler will be giving out for the annual giveaway in April during the end of the campaign for a lucky winner out of those who pledge $5 or more per week.
To find out more information on United Way, go to https://uwsmithcounty.org.