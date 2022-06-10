United Way of Smith County on Friday hosted its 28th annual Day of Caring event, where local nonprofit organizations were given volunteers by local companies to assist and help make a difference.
Nonprofits were required to give the volunteers a task or a 'special project’ for them to work on during the morning until noon.
Approximately 300 volunteers helped a number of nonprofits this year, allowing individuals the opportunity to give back.
Salvation Army and Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County were two who benefited from the annual event and were eager to receive help from community members.
Christopher Osburn, staff engineering at Schaumburg & Polk Inc., was conducting yard work for the Alzheimer's Alliance in the hot weather but was excited to participate for his first time, he said.
“It’s been great so far, I feel good about being able to help somebody,” he said. “So far we’ve plucked a lot of weeds out, landscaping to try to help the appeal of the building, we’re going to help until we get it done.”
Osburn said the local civil engineering company has been doing it for several years, and was honored to continue the tradition this year.
“The company has done it multiple times, so it was kind of an annual tradition of what the company likes to do. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to do it last year but happy that it's behind us, hopefully, and carry on the tradition,” he said. “We appreciate the chance of being able to help the community.”
Rebecca Smith, marketing and education coordinator of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, said the nonprofit was excited for the opportunity to receive help, especially since they have a new building.
“We’re super excited that the volunteers are here, they have been beautifying the outside of our new building which has been very needed. They have been weeding and doing yard work for us so we could just get it looking nice for the clients to come and feel welcome in the space,” she said.
Smith said the event helps in several ways, especially with reducing financial costs.
“It’s huge because we are a nonprofit so anytime we could save money that means we could have more resources to go to our mission, which is to provide life-saving support for people with dementia and their caregivers,” she said.
The Salvation Army had volunteers from First Christian Church who assisted with a “face lift,” said Darlene Rawlinson, operations and store manager for the Salvation Army.
“We had some yellow cement blocks that needed to be painted. They painted those which gave the store a little face lift. It took them a while and they offered to stay more,” she said. “They were really good, you could tell they wanted to reach out to the community.”
Rawlinson mentioned how the event not only helps the nonprofit but also unites the community.
“To me it means everything ... the whole community comes together to support the store and to support all the different programs that we do,” she said. “Seeing the community jump in wherever they can and help is a blessing from God.”
Joe Barron, 2022 committee chairman of United Way of Smith County, said the event this year was a success and continues to give back, especially for others to get an insight of volunteering.
“What it does it exposes people who aren’t able to see volunteer work before,” he said. ”It maybe starts a trend and maybe gets somebody to start volunteering again. It keeps building as we continue going on and eventually we can have the whole community involved. So it's maybe a seed to plant in order so we can get all the people to see the volunteer areas we have here, especially in East Texas.”