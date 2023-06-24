After decades of service to United Heritage Credit Union and the Tyler community, BJ Hornbostel will retire on June 30, marking the end of her career dedicated to fostering financial health and prosperity.
United Heritage Credit Union invites the community to wish Hornbostel well at UHCU's Tyler branch from 9 to 11 a.m. June 30, at 522 S. Broadway Ave.
Although Hornbostel is stepping back from her day-to-day role at United Heritage, her influence and leadership will continue throughout the credit union and the wider community. The legacy she leaves is one of enduring dedication, relentless commitment to service, and a tireless passion for making a difference in the lives of others.
Hornbostel's career with United Heritage Credit Union has been a testament to her unwavering commitment to service, community and innovation. Her leadership has been instrumental in the credit union's growth and positively impacted countless members.
She joined United Heritage 30 years ago, quickly establishing herself as a cornerstone of the organization with her forward-thinking vision and an unyielding dedication to member service. Throughout her career, she has worn many hats, each of which she has worn with distinction and purpose.
She has been instrumental in building relationships and creating a culture that always puts the members' needs first. She championed the credit union philosophy of "People Helping People," ensuring that the institution always remained true to its commitment to the financial well-being of its members.
As much as she has been a tireless leader within the credit union, Hornbostel has been equally committed to the community. From supporting local non-profits to fostering educational programs, her leadership has extended far beyond the walls of United Heritage. She has served on countless boards and committees and has earned many accolades as a pillar of the Tyler community.
"BJ's contributions to our community and the credit union movement are immeasurable," said Michael Ver Schuur, Chief Executive Officer. "Her leadership, integrity, and service commitment have shaped the course of United Heritage Credit Union and have made a profound impact on our community. While she will be greatly missed, her legacy will continue to guide us into the future."