Jermod McCoy is performing double duty this week so it was only natural the Whitehouse High School star would claim a double gold on Friday.
McCoy, the three-sport athlete, helped his Wildcat team win a baseball game on Thursday night and on Friday he picked up two first-place finishes at the UIL Class 5A State Track & Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
It will be back to baseball on Saturday.
Also, Henderson's Cason Weatherton won gold, capturing the boys shot put wheelchair event with a toss of 24 feet, 4.5 inches.
McCoy, Oregon State University football signee won the long jump with a distance of 23-4.5. Second place went to Cordial Vann of Frisco Heritage (23-2.75).
Later in the day, McCoy took first place in the triple jump, leaping 50-7.75. Second place was by Ke'Mauri Pinkard of Amarillo Tascosa at 48-10.5.
The mark by McCoy is a personal best. His previous high was 49-11. His TJ at regionals was 48-7.5.
In the boys 100-meter wheelchair, Henderson's Lane Meador placed ninth in the a time 27.89.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Marshall's Spencer Taylor placed fourth in the 400-meters (48.9).
The Mavericks were fourth in the 4x400 replay with a time of 3:18.12. Relay members are John Thomas, De'Treyvon Goudeau, Keshon Foster and Taylor.
Pine Tree's Dealyn Evans claimed sixth in the shot put (54-11).
Fort Bend Marshall and Denton Ryan tied for first place in the team race with 38 points. Frisco Lone Star was third with 32 points. McCoy's two wins helped Whitehouse to a top 10 finish as the Wildcats scored 20 points to tie for ninth with Grapevine.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Hallsville's Avery Perkins claimed the silver in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.45. Later, she was fifth in the 1600-meters (5:03.71).
Lady Bobcat teammate LaMiaya Henderson finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.77). In the 200-meters, Henderson won the silver in 23.71.
Longview's DaNaucia Johnson was sixth in the 400-meters (55.65).
Longview's Ryan Roberts placed ninth in the discus throw (102-7).
Comal Smithson Valley won the team title with 62 points, followed by Lucas Lovejoy (48) and Lancaster (46).
CLASS 2A BOYS
Beckville's Jkoby Williams captured the gold in the triple jump (45-11.75). He followed that up with a gold in the 110-meter hurdles (14.26).
Williams took a bronze in the 300-meter hurdles (39.94).
Pineland West Sabine's Hunter Murphy won the high jump at 6-9. Frankston's Benton Allen was seventh (6-0).
Garrison's Maximus Garvin captured silver in the pole vault with a 16-0.
Another silver was won in the long jump by Timpson's Vosky Howard with a leap of 22-11.5.
Timpson captured the bronze in the 4x100 in a time of 42.69. The relay consisted of Amare Bruton, Howard, Aidan Gaddis and Dakovian Tutt. The Bears were second in the 4x200 (1:28.51). Bruton, Gaddis, Howard and Tutt were on the relay.
Beckville was fourth in the 4x400 (3:23.10). Relay members are Will Bogs, Williams, Aiden Brantley and Aiden Harris.
In the shot put, Garrison's Jabrahlyn Jones was seventh (47-4.75).
Refugio won the team title with 68 points, followed by Mason (42), Timpson (36) and Beckville (34).
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Carlisle's Alesha Jackson mined some silver, taking second place in the high jump with a 5-4. Tenaha's Kayanna Cox placed third at 5-2.
Cox took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.81. She was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (45.98).
In the long jump, San Augustine's Jatoryia Barnes took the bronze with a distance of 17-9.5. Frankston's Jermya Mitchell placed seventh (16-2.5).
Barnes then took the gold in the triple jump (39-2).
Ziunna Wade, a freshman from San Augustine, was fourth in the shot put (38-4.75) and Douglass' Ariana Neal was fifth (38-4.25).
Calista Turner of Cross Roads placed fourth in the 3200-meter run (12:00.81).
Turner later took the bronze in the 1600-meter run with a clocking of 5:20.72.
Carlisle's Miranda Diaz finished fifth in the 400-meters (1:00.59). Star McClure of Timpson was ninth (1:04.44).
San Augustine was seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:07.35. Relay members were KeyAsia Jackson, Taliyah Roland, Kyla Clifton and Jatoryia Barnes.
Hawkins' Haylie Warrick finished eighth in the discus throw with a distance of 116-1.
In the 800-meter run, Mattie Burns of Martin's Mill was ninth (2:34.00).
There was a three-way tie for first in the team race between Refugio, Samford and Panhandle, all with 32 points.