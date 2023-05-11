(This story will be updated throughout the day.)
It didn’t take long for the area to earn some medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Winnsboro’s David Soto, a UT Tyler signee, captured an early silver medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 3A with a time of 9:12.85 on Thursday morning.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls took bronze in the boys high jump in Class 4A with a height of 6-6. Nuckolls won the Class 4A high jump in 2022 with a height of 6-8. The winning height this year was 6-10 by Cyrus Mahan of Van Alstyne.
Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton earned a bronze medal in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:21.67.
Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels, a University of North Texas signee, earned bronze in the girls long jump in Class 3A with a jump of 18-4.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason took bronze in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 156-2.
Kilgore’s Jackson Harris placed fourth in the boys shot put in Class 4A with a distance of 55-0.
Sabine’s Sam Black placed seventh in the boys discus in Class 3A with a throw of 152-5.
Bullard’s Carly Tucker placed eighth in the girls long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 17-1.75.
Canton’s Chantson Prox placed eighth in the boys long jump in Class 4A with a jump of 21-7.5.
Malakoff’s D’Asia Fulton placed eighth in the girls discus in Class 3A with a throw of 116-11.
Canton’s Miguel Arce placed ninth in the boys 3,200-meter run in Class 4A with a time of 9:39.24.