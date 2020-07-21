The fall sports season is still on, the UIL announced on Tuesday morning.
And for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A schools, the seasons will start as originally planned.
But for Class 6A and 5A programs such as Tyler Lee, John Tyler and Whitehouse, the seasons for football, volleyball, team tennis and cross country have been pushed back for a September start.
The UIL announced that Class 6A/5A programs can begin volleyball and football practice on Sept. 7 with Sept. 14 being the first day for volleyball games and Sept. 24 being the first day for football games in those classifications.
The district certification deadline has been moved to Nov. 17 for volleyball and Dec. 5 for football, which means playoffs would begin the following week for those sports.
The Class 6A/5A/ volleyball state championships are now scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
For football, the Class 6A/5A state championships will be played in January 2021 with the exact dates still to be determined.
Team tennis and cross country can begin competitions on Sept. 7. Tennis has a district certification deadline of Oct. 24 with state championships on Nov. 11-12. Cross country has a district certification deadline of Nov. 14 with state championships on Dec. 5.
Class 4A-1A tennis and cross country will have the same district certification and state championship dates but will be able to start competitions on Aug. 17.
For Class 4A-1A football and volleyball, practices can begin Aug. 3.
Volleyball can play matches beginning on Aug. 10 with district certification deadline on Oct. 27 and state championships on Nov. 18-21.
Football can begin games Aug. 27 with certification deadline Nov. 7 and state championships Dec. 16-19.
“These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state,” the UIL said in a statement. “This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule. Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons.”
The UIL also made some modifications for basketball. The dates will remain the same, except the district certification dates changed to Feb. 9 for girls and Feb. 16 for boys.
The UIL is allowing 27 basketball games but no tournaments or showcases, including no regional tournament for the upcoming season.
The regional semifinals will be played Feb. 22-23 for girls and March 1-2 for boys, and the regional finals will be played Feb. 26-27 for girls and March 4-6 for boys.
There will also be no tournaments for volleyball, including regional tournaments this season.
Teams can play two scrimmages. No more than four teams may meet for scrimmage purposes at one site. For sites that are used to having multiple groups of four at a scrimmage, that is not allowed for the 2020-21 basketball season.
The UIL said students groups, including marching bands, cheerleaders and drill teams will be allowed at the games, but with some guidelines:
1. These student groups should remain separate from the game or contest participants at all times. These student groups should avoid mixing with fans or non-group members throughout the game or contest.
2. Student groups are required to wear face coverings as described in Executive Order GA-29.
3. Schools should consider limiting the number of students and staff given access to the playing areas and ensure protocols for entering and exiting the playing areas are in place.
4. Fans and spectators should be located to provide at least 10 feet of distance from bands playing wind instruments from the stands.
5. These students should maintain appropriate distancing from game or contest participants at all times, including when on the sideline.
Schools may allow spectators to attend games, contests or events within a maximum 50 percent capacity limitation, provided that appropriate spacing between spectators is maintained according to the protocol, and according to the following:
1. Schools and/or host sites should post visible signs and/or messaging stating any individuals who are confirmed to have, suspected of having, are experiencing symptoms of, or have been in close contact with an individual who has been confirmed to have COVID-19 should not enter the facility.
2. Spectators, audiences, fans and media are required to wear face coverings as described in Executive Order GA-29.
3. Sites are encouraged to utilize remote ticketing options to help manage capacity limitations within a maximum 50% occupancy. Paper tickets and programming should be minimized to help avoid transferable materials.
4. If possible, set reserved times for entry to avoid mass arrivals.
5. Groups should maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups at all times, including the process of admission and seating. A group is defined as no more than 10 people including the members of the household and those persons who traveled together to the facility.
6. Schools should not allow seating in consecutive rows, and should block off seating to maintain a minimum six feet of distance between groups.
7. Pathways for spectator ingress and egress should be clearly marked and unobstructed.
8. Schools should provide hand sanitizing stations and/or hand washing stations at entrances and inside the facility.
9. Seating, hand rails, and other common surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected prior to each game or contest.
10. Press Box seating should include social distancing of at least six feet between individuals when possible.
11. Schools should limit access to working media providing coverage of the event to ensure protocols are followed.
12. Post-game interviews should be conducted while wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance between the interviewer and individual being interviewed.
For games, contests, and events that will include concession stands or other food service, the following guidelines apply:
1. Staff, contractors, and volunteers involved in food service are required to wear face coverings as described in Executive Order GA-29.
2. Sites should avoid leaving condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional table top items on unoccupied tables or at the counter. Sites should only provide condiments or flatware upon request, and in single use, individually wrapped items.
3. Regularly clean and disinfect the food service counters and areas. Clean and disinfect dining areas (tables, etc.) after each patron departs.
4. Limit contact between the individuals involved in food service and patrons as much as possible. Have employees, contractors, and volunteers follow proper food-handling protocols.
5. Before each game, schools should follow the screening protocols described above to screen staff, contractors, and volunteers who will be involved in food service prior to events. These individuals should also self-screen as described in these screening protocols.
Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School YearPress Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrFMore COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020