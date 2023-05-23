East Texans brought home some medals from the UIL State Golf Tournament that concluded on Tuesday in the Austin area.
Sulphur Springs took the team bronze in the Class 4A Tournament, while two individuals from the area finished in the top three of medalist races — Texas High's Thomas Curry won gold in Class 5A and Woden's Jayce Driver claimed the bronze in Class 2A.
CLASS 4A
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats captured third place in the 4A Tournament held on Legends Golf Course (par 72) in Kingsland, about 60 miles northwest of Austin near Lake LBJ. The Bullard Panthers placed seventh.
Canyon Randall won the title with a 603 (300-303), followed by Andrews (308-299—607) and Sulphur Springs (303-312—615).
Bullard scored a 624 (311-313). Texarkana Pleasant Grove was 12th (367-346—713).
Jacob Steele of Mabank finished eighth in the medalist race with a 146 (71-75). Carthage’s Cale Preston (77-77—154) and Palestine’s Hudson Dear (81-74—155) were also competing as medalists.
Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley earned medalist honors with a 136 (70-66). Placing second was Colin Price of Godley at 140 (73-67). Tying for thid were Price Hill of Boerne (70-71) and Jack Burgen of Andrews (74-67) at 141.
Canyon Randall team members are Waytt Provence, Jack Lankford, Jacob Montano, Evan Reynolds and Owen Reynolds.
Nick Burney (74-79) and Gage Gideon (79-74) led Sulphur Springs with 153. Rouding out the Wildcats' squad were Caleb Kesting (74-81—155), Tatum Tan (76-83—159) and Luke White (82-78—160).
Bullard was paced by Eli Falls with a 153 (76-77). Other members of the Panthers team were Matthew Elliott (78-77—155), Kyle Schneider (81-76—157), Jacob Morris (76-83—159) and Greyson Breedlove (81-91—172).
Pleasant Grove team members include Carlton Power (78-83—161), Saxton Lawrence (96-84—186), Corbyn Spry (102-84—186), Landon Prejean (91-95—186) and Gavin Escamilla (104-109—213).
Class 6A
For the sixth consecutive year, Austin Westlake won the Class 6A state tournement. The tourney was held at Legacy Hills Golf Course (par 72) in Georgetown.
The Chaparrals carded a 573 (286-287) to win by five strokes over rival Lake Travis (293-285—578). Placing third was Houston Memorial (288-295—583).
Adam Villanueva of Austin Westlake earned medalist honors with his second straight 6-under 66 for a 132. Plano West's Ethan Fang was second at 136 (67-69). Charlie Wylie of Houston Memorial placed third at 137 (66-71).
Rockwall-Heath's Lucas Latimer carded a 157 (75-82).
Joining Villanueva on the Westlake team are Kevin Mu, Grant Yerger, Blake Burt and Henry Stone.
Class 5A
Curry, of Texarkana Texas High, earned the gold with two sterling rounds. After his 66 in the first round, he turned in a 4-under 68 during the second 18-holes for a 10-under 134.
The 5A tourney was held at White Wing Golf Club (par 72) in Georgetown.
Curry was followed by Luke Colton of Frisco Wakeland (69-70—139) and Jonathan Kim of Cedar Park (74-67—141).
Montgomery Lake Creek won the team title with a 595 (303-292). Comal Smithson Valley placed second at 601 (302-299), whle Frisco Wakeland was third at 605 (303-302).
Texas High placed fourth at 607 (302-305), three strokes ahead of first-round leader Argyle (297-313—610).
Mount Pleasant’s Jacob Baker had a 156 (78-78) and teammate Matthew Peterson finished at 158 (75-83).
Joining Curry on the Texas High team are Will Davis (77-81—158), John D. Patterson (80-78—158), Evan Sutton (81-78—159) and Fox Hambleton (79-81—160).
Lake Creek members include Brecken Franklin, Brody Knowlton, Tyler Sanford, Brady Bains and Bryce McLaughlin.
Class 3A
Callisburg won the 3A state title being held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course (par 72) in Austin. The Wildcats carded a 613 (298-315).
Brock Gold was second at 621 (311-310), followed by Bowie in third at 643 (325-318).
Diboll placed fifth at 650 (327-323), two strokes behind Orangefield (316-332—648). Pottsboro finished 10th at 682 (345-337).
Xander Parks of Orangefield earned medalist honors with a 142 (70-72). He was followed by Boo Moerschell of Callisburg (69-76—145) and Jayton Vaughan of Brock Gold (75-72—147).
Diboll's Hunter Houl placed fourth at 148 (74-74).
Corsicana Mildred’s Landon Reese scored a 161 (82-79) and Lone Oak's Gavin Miller was at 162 (81-81).
Joining Houl on the Diboll team were Max Folts (77-84—161), Adrian Paulsey (86-80—166), Ethan Lee (90-85—175) and Colton Havard (90-88—178).
Pottsboro squad members include Griffen Dyer (78-82—160), Carson Nix (85-81—166), Tucker Shields (87-80—167), Asher Phillips (95-94—189) and Caleb Kumler (121-96—217).
Joining Moerschell on the Callisburg team are J.J. Walsh, Kaige Daughrity, Bennett Wells and Logan Grisham
Class 2A
Woden’s Jayce Driver placed third in the medalist race with a 141 (69-72) in the 2A tourney being played on the Lions Municipal Golf Course (par 71) in Austin.
Dylan Ford of Sonora captured the gold with a 138 (69-69), while Landry Rogers of Lindsay was second at 140 (69-71).
Others area golfers competing individually included Canon Ingram of Cooper who finished in a tie for ninth with a 153 (75-78) and teammate Colin Ingram (81-79—160). Latexo's Cordell Knox finished 12th at 154 (72-82).
Lindsay won the team race with a 617 (303-314). The Knights were followed by New Home (308-321—629) and Albany (306-332—638).
Union Grove (371-387) and Grapeland (396-362) tied for 10th at 758 with Kerens finishing 12th at 769 (360-409).
Union Grove team members are Kayden Day (84-89—173), Jax Daniels (87-93—180), Cooper Vestal (102-99—201), Colton Cowan (98-106—204), and Peyton Laake (102-120—222).
Grapeland’s team includes Slade Harris (90-85—185), Scout Harrison (101-89—190), Tyler Bush (103-91—194), Cole Goolsby (102-97—199) and Carson Parker (108-102—210).
Members of the Kerens squad include Kannon Ritchie (84-91—175), Krayton Richie (89-95—184), Andy Conklin (93-108—201), Danny Conklin (94-115—209) and Alex Cobbs (142-125—267).
Lindsay team members include Rogers, Carson Corbett, Colton Hanks, Yash Patel and Dawson Foster.
Class 1A
Neches’ Colin Morgan, competing as a medalist, tied for 14th in the 1A tournament being held on the Plum Creek Golf Club course (par 71) in Austin. Morgan carded a 168 (83-85), tying Carter Halencak of Vernon Northside (86-82—168).
Will Thomason of Chester earned medalist honors with a 153 (78-75). Kenny Arnett, the first-round leader from D'Hanis, claimed the silver with a 154 (75-79). Taking the bronze was Grant Drummond of Sidney with a 156 (77-79). Tying for fourth wer Hunter Corman of Wildorado (76-81) and Rhett Sims of AVery (82-75) at 157.
Wildorado rallied from a five-stroke first-round deficit to win the team championship with a 694 (346-348). The Mustangs were followed by first-round leader Gail Borden County (341-364—705) and Earth Springlake (351-358—709).
Joining Corman on the Wildorado team were Ryan Cox, Cash Flowers, Brayden Sides and Drew Ratliff.
