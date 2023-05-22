The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and the Bullard Panthers are in contention after Monday's first round of the Class 4A UIL Boys State Golf Tournament on Legends Golf Course (par 72) in Kingsland.
The Wildcats are second after carding a 303 while the Panthers are fifth at 311. Bullard is tied with Brownwood.
Canyon Randall leads with a 300 and Andrews is third at 308. Wimberley is fourth at 309. Texarkana Pleasant Grove is 12th (367).
The second and final round of the tourney is scheduled for Tuesday.
Jacob Steele of Mabank is tied for fifth in the medalist race with a 71. He is tied with Andrews' Jorge Molinar III. Carthage's Cale Preston (77) and Palestine's Hudson Dear (81) are also competing as medalists.
Max Vergara of Levelland leads with a 69. Tied for second at 70 are Boerne's Price Hill, Wimberley's Jaxon Donaldson and Irving Uplife North Hills Prep's Maddox Burton.
Nick Burney and Caleb Kesting led Sulphur Springs with 74s. They are tied for ninth. Tatum Tan added a 76. Other Wildcats are Gage Gideon (79) and Luke White (82).
Bullard was paced by Jacob Morris and Eli Falls, who both carded 76s. Other Panther linksters include Matthew Elliott (78), Greyson Breedlove (81) and Kyle Schneider (81).
Pleasant Grove team members include Carlton Power (78), Landon Prejean (91), Saxton Lawrence (96), Corbyn Spry (102) and Gavin Escamilla (104).
Class 6A
Austin Westlake leads a very tight race in the 6A tourney being held at Legacy Hills Golf Course (par 72) in Georgetown. The Chaparrals carded a 286, followed by Houston Memorial and San Antonio Johnson at 288. The Woodlands is fourth at 290 with Lake Travis (293) and Plano West (296) next.
Charlie Wylie of Houston Memorial and Adam Villanueva of Austin Westlake are tied with the lead after carding 6-under 66. One stroke back is Ethan Fang of Plano West. The Woodlands' Daniel Zou and San Antonio Johnson's Luke Beckman are at 69.
Class 5A
Texas High, led by Thomas Curry's sizzling 6-under 66, is tied for second in the 5A tourney being played at White Wing Golf Club (par 72) in Georgetown.
Argyle leads with a 297 with the Texarkana school and Comal Smithson Valley tied for second at 302. Montgomery Lake Creek and Frisco Wakeland are knotted for fourth at 303 with Frisco Centennial right behind at 304.
Curry leads the medalist race by two strokes over Preston Defriend of Lubbock Coronado. Luke Colton of Frisco Wakeland is third at 69.
Mount Pleasant's Matthew Peterson carded a 75 and fellow MP teammate Jacob Baker had a 78.
Joining Curry on the Texas High team are Will Davis (77), Fox Hambleton (79), John D. Patterson (80) and Evan Sutton (81).
Class 3A
Callisburg carded a 298 to top the team race being held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course (par 72) in Austin.
Following the Wildcats are Brock Gold (311) and Orangefield (316). Diboll is seventh at 327 and Pottsboro is 10th at 345.
Boo Moerschell of Callisburg leads the medalist race at 69, followed by Orangefield's Xander Parks (70), Callisburg's J.J. Walsh (73), Diboll's Hunter Houl (73) and Franklin's Ryan Tucker (74).
Lone Oak's Gavin Miller carded an 81 and Corsicana Mildred's Landon Reese scored an 82.
Joining Houl on the Diboll team are Max Folts (77), Adrian Paulsey (86), Ethan Lee (90) and Colton Havard (90).
Pottsboro squad members include Griffen Dyer (78), Carson Nix (85), Tucker Shields (87), Asher Phillips (95) and Caleb Kumler (121).
Class 2A
Woden's Jayce Driver is tied for the lead in the medalist race after firing a 2-under 69 on the Lions Municipal Golf Course (par 71) in Austin.
He is knotted with Dylan Ford of Sonora and Landry Rogers of Lindsay. Zack Armes of New Home is two strokes behind at 71. Tied for fifth at 72 are Latexo's Cordell Knox, Celeste's Koby Brown and Forsan's Kade Nichols.
Others area golfers competing individually include Cooper's Canon Ingram (75) and Colin Ingram (81).
Lindsay tops the team race with a 303, followed by Albany (306) and New Home (308).
Kerens is ninth with a 360 with Union Grove 11th (371) and Grapeland 12th (396).
Members of the Kerens squad include Kannon Ritchie (84), Krayton Richie (89), Andy Conklin (93), Danny Conklin (94) and Alex Cobbs (142).
Union Grove team members are Kayden Day (84), Jax Daniels (87), Colton Cowan (98), Cooper Vestal (102) and Peyton Laake (102).
Grapeland's team includes Slade Harris (90), Scout Harrison (101), Cole Goolsby (102), Tyler Bush (103) and Carson Parker (108).
Class 1A
Neches' Colin Morgan, competing as a medalist, carded an 83 on the Plum Creek Golf Club course (par 71) in Austin. He is tied for 13th with Robert Sanford of Clyde Eula.
Kenny Arnett of D'Hanis leads the medalist race with a 75. He is followed by Wildorado's Hunter Corman (76), Sidney's Grant Dummond (77), Chester's Will Thomason (78) and Crowell's Brayden Hernandez (78).
Gail Borden County leads the field with a score of 341. D'Hanis and Wildorado are tied for third at 346, followed by Earth Springlake (351) and Slidell (368).