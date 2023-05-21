The Bullard Panthers and a host of other East Texas teams will be shooting for state golf championships this week in the Austin area.
The UIL Boys State Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The Panthers will be competing in the Class 4A Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, which is near the confluence of the Colorado and the Llano rivers, which combine to form Lake LBJ. The course is about 60 miles northwest of Austin.
Members of the Bullard squad include: Jacob Morris, Greyson Breedlove, Eli Falls, Matthew Elliott and Kyle Schneider. Tim Moore is the Panthers' coach.
The Panthers won the 4A Region III championship on April 19-20 at Bearkcat Golf Course in Huntsville. Bullard won with a 647.
Schneider captured regional medalist honors with a 36-hole total of 176 (79-76). Other scores from the Panthers were: Falls (79-84—163), Elliott (85-79—164); Morris (88-77—165) and Breedlove (88-90—178).
In 1976, Bullard's Keith Durrett won the Class B medalist state championship. Durrett captured first place with a playoff over Campbell's Pinkney Hartline.
The Panthers also won the Class B state championship that year. The tournament was played at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. Bullard won by seven strokes over Throckmorton.
Other members of the championship team were Scott Warner, Don Brown, Spence Brown and Michael Norris.
Bullard, coached by Robert Loper, captured the Class 1A team title in 1980 held at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The Panthers won by nine strokes over Stratford.
Members of the team were Neil Etter, Kelly Warner, George Arnold, Scott Brown and Robert McDonald.
---
UIL Boys State Golf Tournament
Class 1A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Austin
Medalist — Colin Moran, Neches
Class 2A
Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin
Medalist — Canon Ingram, Cooper; Colin Ingram, Cooper; Jayce Driver, Woden;
Teams — Grapeline: Carson Parker, Scout Harrison, Tyler Bush, Cole Goolsby, Slade Harris; Kerens: Alex Cobbs, Danny Conklin, Krayton Ritchie, Andy Conklin, Kannon Ritchie; Union Grove: Peyton Laake, Colton Cowan, Cooper Vestal, Jax Daniels, Kayden Day.
Class 3A
Jimmy Clay Golf Course, Austin
Medalist — Gavin Miller, Lone Oak; Landon Reese, Corsicana Mildred;
Teams — Diboll: Ethan Lee, Colton Havard, Max Folts, Adrian Paulsey, Hunter Houl; Pottsboro: Caleb Kumler, Asher Phillips, Tucker Shields, Carson Nix, Griffen Dyer.
Class 4A
Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Medalist — Cale Preston, Carthage; Jacob Steele, Mabank; Hudson Dear, Palestine;
Team — Bullard: Jacob Morris, Greyson Breedlove, Eli Falls, Matthew Elliott, Kyle Schneider; Sulphur Springs: Tatum Tran, Luke White, Gage Gideon, Nick Burney, Caleb Kesting; Texarkana Pleasant Grove: Gavin Escamilla, Corbyn Spry, Saxton Lawrence, Landon Prejean, Carlton Power.
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Medalist — Jacob Baker, Mount Pleasant; Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant.
Teams — Texas High: Evan Sutton, Will Davis, Fox Hambleton, John D. Patterson, Thomas Curry.
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Medalist — Lucas Latimer, Rockwall-Heath