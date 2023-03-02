Standout seasons for the Winnsboro Lady Raiders and Neches Lady Tigers resulted in Final Four appearances.
The two East Texas clubs battled tough on Thursday, but came up short in the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Neches played in the Class 1A semifinals, falling to Nazareth 59-48.
Later in the afternoon, Winnsboro competed in the Class 3A semifinals, dropping a 51-43 decision to Fairfield.
CLASS 1A
The game was close throughout before Nazareth pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Neches (32-3) led 23-21 at halftime and the Swiftettes led 41-39 entering the final period. However, the Panhandle school won the fourth quarter 18-9 in front of 1,881 fans.
Three Lady Tigers scored in double figures — Joley Jenkins (17), Sealy Hines (13) and Aubrey Kincade (11),
Also scoring for Neches were Kacie Trimble (5) and Jessi Sumpter (2).
Trimble led with seven rebounds, followed by Kincade (5), Kathryn Morgan (3), Hines (3), Sumpter (2) and Libby Raine (1). Trimble had two blocks with Kincade adding two steals and Jenkins swiping one.
Assists were from Morgan (2), Kincade (2) and Trimble (1).
Others playing in the game for Neches were Addison Spaith and Rylee Jowell.
Brooklyn Birkenfeld paced the Swiftettes with 19 points while Brooklyn Dyer added 14. Carolina Myrick had six rebounds, followed by Tatum Peterson with five. Peterson also had five steals. Presley Wheeler had six assists.
Neches was 3 of 6 from 3-point (Jenkins, 2; Hines, 1) and 15 of 17 at the free throw line.
Nazareth was 6 of 19 from 3-point (Dyer, 4; Peterson, 1; Myrick, 1) and 13 of 21 at the free throw line.
Nazareth (30-9) advances to meet Huckabay (40-2) in the state championship game at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Huckabay advanced with a 47-35 win over Mertzon Irion County in the other semifinal.
CLASS 3A
Winnsboro led in the fourth quarter before Fairfield ended the game on an 11-0 run for the victory in the game before 3,240 fans.
The Lady Raiders (31-9) led 34-31 entering the final period, but the Lady Eagles (39-2) won the fourth quarter, 20-9.
Winnsboro was on top 43-40 on a layup by Halle Deaton, followed by an inside bucket by Faith Acker with 4:15 on the clock. But that would be the Lady Raiders final points.
Shadasia Brackens had a steal for Fairfield. She passed ahead to Jimilyah Nash for a layup to get the Lady Eagles within 43-42 with 3:41 on the clock.
Fairfield took the lead for good when Avery Thaler stole the ball. At 3:12, Thaler made a layup for a 44-43 advantage. Consecutive steals by McKinna Brackens eventually resulted in two free throws by Nash for a 46-43 lead at 1:20. After another Winnsboro turnover, McKinna Brackens made two free throws and Fairfield led 48-43.
The Lady Eagles made free throws down the stretch — two by Shadaisa Brackens (42 seconds) and one by McKinna Brackens (27 seconds).
McKinna Brackens, daughter of former University of Texas All-America football player Tony Brackens, tied a state record with eight steals in the game. She has committed to play with UNLV. Shadasia Brackens has committed to the University of North Texas.
Acker had a standout effort, leading Winnsboro with a double double, 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Deaton (5), Faith Sechrist (4), Shanda Davis (4), Kaitlyn McAoo (3), Natalee Shirley (3) and Payton Green (2).
Sechrist had seven rebounds, followed by Green (6), Deaton (3), Jewelisa Duffer (2), McAdoo (1) and Shirley (1). McAdoo had four assists, followed by Davis (3), Acker (2), Sechrist (2), Shirley (1), Green (1) and Duffer (1).
Sechrist had two steals with one each from Davis and McAdoo. Acker had two blocks and one was by Sechrist. Kinlee Swanner also played in the game for the Lady Raiders.
Nash led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, followed by McKinna Brackens (12), Shadasia Brackens (10), Blayke Brackens (8), Thaler (6) and Kaylee Williams (2). Shadasia Brackens had nine rebounds.
Winnsboro was 5 of 21 from 3-point (one each by Deaton, Sechrist, Davis, McAdoo, Shirley) and 4 of 7 at the free throw line.
Fairfield was 1 of 7 from 3-point (Nash) and 12 of 16 from the free throw line.
Fairfield will face Holliday (32-3) in the state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday. Holliday defeated Columbus, 59-40, in the other semifinal.