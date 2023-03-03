The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs lost a heartbreaker on Friday in the Alamo City.
Lipan edged the Lady Mustangs, 32-31, in the UIL Girls Class 2A state basketball tournament semifinals before 2,865 fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Lipan (34-3) advances to the state championship game against Gruver (30-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Gruver defeated Hearne, 45-32, in the other semifinal.
Martin's Mill ends its standout season at 31-7. The loss also snapped the Lady Mustangs' 15-game winning streak.
The game was tight throughout with the Indians taking the 32-31 lead on a layup by Lynsey Little with 2:25 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The next two minutes both teams were hurt by turnovers and fouls. With five seconds on the clock, Chelsea Lott missed a free throw attempt and Lady Mustang Kate Lindley rebounded.
After a timeout, Mattie Burns tried for the game-winner but the shot did not connect.
Mattie Dollar led Martin's Mill with 11 points, while Libby Rogers and Lindley had eight points apiece.
Also scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Zoey Venrick (2) and Burns (2).
Burns led MM with seven rebounds, followed by Lindley (5), Dollar (4), Rogers (3), Venrick (3) and Ruthie Main (1).
Venrick and Burns each had three assists with two each from Rogres and Lindley. Dollar had one assist and three steals. Venrick had a steal and a block with two blocks from Rogers.
Hanna Gaylor led Lipan with 10 points, followed by Taylor Branson (8), Ashlyn Clark (5), Lott (4), Trinity Benitez (3) and Little (2).
Madison Harrison led the Lady Indians with five rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs were 5 of 16 from 3-point (Rogers, 2; Lindley, 2; Dollar, 1) and did not attempt a free throw.
Lipan was 6 of 17 from 3-point (Branson, 2; Gaylor, 2; Lott, 1; Clark, 1) and the Lady Indians were 2 of 6 from the free throw line.
Martin's Mill led 13-10 after the first quarter, but Lipan rallied to take a 19-15 halftime lead. The Lady Indians were on top 28-26 entering the fourth quarter. MM outscored Lipan 5-4 in the final period.
The Lady Mustangs tied the game at 28-28 on a layup by Dollar, off an assign from Rogers, with 6:51 showing in the fouth quarter.
Martin's Mill then took a 31-28 lead as Lindey swished a 3-pointer at 5:09. Dollar got the assist.
Lipan pulled within 31-30 at 3:19 of the fourth as Branson hit a jumper.