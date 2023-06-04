U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran hosted a reception called the Taste of East Texas, with special guest Jim Jordan, fellow U.S. Congressman and also chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, on Friday night at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler.

"I'm pleased to be able to host somebody well-known across the country, Chairman Jim Jordan, who's the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee," Moran said. "We're welcoming Chairman Jordan here to celebrate the victories we've already had in the 118th Congress."

About 400 guests attended the event with keynote speakers Moran and Jordan, live music and a catered dinner.

Jordan has experience with many of the issues Congress, Moran said. Under Jordan's leadership, the House Judiciary Committee aims to expose and root out government fraud, waste and abuse.

Moran said the committee has already passed a border security bill, showed support for law enforcement, and exposed the "weaponization of government" under the Biden administration.

Moran and Jordan have "grown to stand united in these issues in Washington, DC," after serving on the House Judiciary Committee together. Jordan represents the north-central part of Ohio, and Moran represents northeast Texas, but they share the same values.

"Those values where you're looking for a defender of freedom, a champion of liberty, somebody that is going to stand with the Constitution," Moran said. "Jim Jordan has done that for 16 years in the House of Representatives, and I hope to stand with him and his continued fight going forward."

Several bills have already been filed in Moran's short time in Congress. He is on the Education and Workforce Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee and has had the opportunity to meet with various foreign officials worldwide.

"It's been, in five months, a fascinating experience to represent East Texas, not just in Washington D.C., but across the globe," he said.

Moran is a Smith County native and served as the Smith County judge before his current role in Congress. Other prior roles include serving as a civil law practitioner, a business owner, and a member of the Tyler City Council.

Jordan represents Ohio's 4th Congressional District. Known as a fiscal conservative, Jordan opposes tax hikes and advocates for lower taxes. He has introduced balanced budget alternatives and chaired the House Republican Study Committee and the House Freedom Caucus. He was formerly the Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee. His conservative efforts have earned him awards from several organizations.