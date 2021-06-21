Tylerite Branson Ellis, the NCAA champion from SFA, finished in a tie for eighth in the pole vault competition on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Ellis, the Tyler Lee graduate, had a best mark of 18 feet, 8.25 inches (5.70 meters). He tied with Keaton Daniel of Kentucky. Ellis missed on his attempt of 19-0.25.
Chris Nilsen was a surprise winner in the pole vault, edging two-time world champion Sam Kendricks.
The 23-year-old Nilsen cleared 19-4¼ (5.90 meters) to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. He held off Kendricks and KC Lightfoot, who tied for second after both missed three times at Nilsen’s height.
Nilsen is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and attends the University of South Dakota.
Kendricks captured the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also won the world title in 2017 and ’19.